Research engineer in digital soil mapping and spatial modeling
2023-07-11
We at the Department of Soil and Environment conduct state-of-the-art research on the soil system in both national and international contexts. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on soil biology, soil nutrient cycling, soil chemistry, agricultural water management, soil and environmental physics, soil mechanics and soil management, and the biogeochemistry of forest soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department contributes to approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to environmental monitoring and research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara.
Department of Soil and Environment
Duties:
The EU-project "EJP SOIL, Towards climate-smart sustainable management of agricultural soils" is an initiative to support advancing climate smart and sustainable agricultural soil management in European agriculture.
You will primarily work within EJP SOIL work package 6, which deals with supporting the development of harmonized European soil information. The work will include developing digital soil maps and models for monitoring of soil fertility and degradation on local, national and European scale, together with researchers at the department and partners from the other countries in the project. Work in other projects and with other tasks may also become relevant.
Qualifications:
The successful candidate are expected to have:
• Minimum a bachelor degree in relevant subject.
• Excellent demonstrated skills and interest in:
• Data management and empirical modelling using data mining methods
• Geographical information systems (GIS)
• Programming in Python and/or R
• Ability to compile and present results both orally and in writing
• Proficiency in English (both spoken and written) is required. Knowledge in Swedish or another Scandinavian language is an advantage.
• Driving licence is an advantage, but is not required.
Knowledge of remote sensing, proximal soil and/or crop sensing, and crop production is an advantage. We will also attach great importance to personal qualities such as organizational, interpersonal, communication and teamwork skills.
Place of work:
Skara
Form of employment:
Fixed term employment of 1 year / 360 days.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
September 2023 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-08-21, use the button below.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
