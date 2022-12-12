Research engineer for powder production on Tech company
2022-12-12
Opportunity in Start-up company
Are you looking for a challenging and exciting work experience, are you a goal-oriented and team player with high drive, are you motivated by being part of a startup, then apply to work with us at Mat4Green Tech in Gothenburg. The innovation is to apply our unique processing technology to the production of powder materials that are needed in the electronic and solar cell industries. Our process is based on years of research at Chalmers where we have developed recycling technologies from manufacturing waste as well as end-of-life (EoL) waste streams. The end result is a sustainable powder production process.
Position Summary
We are looking for a full-time engineer, but with an initial matching period. For a person with the right background and skills, we would be pleased to offer our partnership program.
Major Responsibilities
You will work on the development of the demonstration-scale semiconductor powder production process, from raw material to the final product. This covers raw material preparation, hands-on production work to test different parameters, re-design of the process parts for upgrading, characterization of materials, and also a theoretical investigation of sintering. In addition, you may contribute to research on the final product preparation, as well as coordinate the process stages.
Qualifications
You have a bachelor or MSc degree in Chemistry, Metallurgy, and/or Material Science subjects. Your ability to combine creativity and research experience with a focus on applications to generate industry-ready solutions leading to commercialization is a strong advantage. The candidate should be self-propelled and ready to work in a flexible working environment. We are therefore looking for a team player who is comfortable taking responsibility for complete projects. The position of course requires sound verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 202212 and written in English. The application should be sent to info@mat4greentech.com
Required documents
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous works and responsibilities
• Describe your future goals and why you want to work in a startup company
