Research Engineer
Quantum Scopes AB / Fysikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fysikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quantum Scopes AB i Stockholm
About the Role:
Quantum Scopes is seeking a motivated Researcher to contribute to the development of advanced quantum microscopy and optical instrumentation. The role combines experimental quantum optics, scientific software development, and data acquisition, supporting cutting-edge research in quantum photonics and imaging.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain scientific software for instrument control and data acquisition using Python and C++.
• Design and implement graphical user interfaces (GUIs) for laboratory experiments.
• Develop automated data analysis pipelines for high-throughput experimental measurements.
• Integrate and test optical and electronic hardware, including cameras, detectors, motion stages, and laboratory instruments.
• Assist in the design, alignment, calibration, and optimization of optical systems.
• Troubleshoot experimental hardware and software to ensure reliable operation.
• Collaborate with researchers to develop new measurement techniques and improve experimental workflows.
• Maintain technical documentation and support reproducible research practices.
Required Qualifications:
• Master's degree in Physics, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Photonics.
• Experience with cryogenics and superconducting quantum devices.
• Experience in quantum optics, photonics, microscopy, or spectroscopy.
• Strong programming skills in Python; experience with C++ is desirable.
• Knowledge of scientific computing and data analysis.
• Experience working with laboratory instrumentation and experimental systems.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative research environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Familiarity with data acquisition systems and laboratory automation.
• Experience with optical alignment and imaging systems.
• Knowledge of scientific GUI development (e.g., PyQt/PySide).
• Experience with version control systems such as Git.
What We Offer:
• Opportunity to work on cutting-edge quantum technologies.
• Collaborative and research-driven work environment.
• Exposure to advanced optical instrumentation and scientific software development.
• Professional growth through interdisciplinary research and engineering projects. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20
E-post: info@quantumscopes.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quantum Scopes AB
(org.nr 559335-0100) Jobbnummer
9994606