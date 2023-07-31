Research Engineer
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE. An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
Description
This position is a six months position and requires a combination of many different skills.
Implementation of machine learning algorithms in research projects. The implementation work includes programming machine learning in Python and related libraries and frameworks (e.g. PyTorch).
Qualifications
• M.S. degree or equivalent in computer science or comparable degree.
• Strong knowledge of machine learning is required (especially meriting is skills and knowledge in deep learning) with methods such as CNN, RNN, LSTM and Autoencoders.
• Programming skills in Python is required, skills in other programming languages, robotics and software development experience is a plus.
• Experience in the healthcare field is a merit
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page). https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/how-to-apply.html
General Information:
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organisation. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Read more about Halmstad University at http://hh.se/english/discover/discoverhalmstaduniversity.9285.html
Information for International Applicants
