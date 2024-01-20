Project Leader finance for RFP prestudy
Are you an experienced project manager who is used to leading other and own sub-projects? Do you want to take your next career step in a global environment? Are you a doer and not afraid and make things happen?
We are now looking for a Senior Project Leader for a part time assignment to one of our customers operating in a Global environment. The project start will be ASAP and Phase 1 (pre-study) should be finalized before summer 2024.
Assignment period: 2024-02-01 to 2024-06-30
Location: Sandviken, with the possibility of working remote aprox. 40%
Hours per week: 28
Assignment description
* We are looking for a person to drive the RFP (Request For Proposal), evaluate, select and propose a new solution for the replacement of SAP/SAT (solution for financial control).
* Capability mapping of the Group Functions business needs
* Selection of a future solution for financial control
* Risk analysis for the change from an IT and business perspective
* High level implementation plan including resource plan and cost estimate of implementation
* Selection of an implementation partner
Your profile and background
You have an academic degree, preferably within Finance domain or Business Administration or similar. It is an advantage if you have a couple of years' experience of project management, specifically the financial consolidation on a global basis.
You are a pro-active person with an entrepreneurial mindset who thrive in a high speed and team oriented environment. To be successful in this position you have the ability to build credibility and trust with both team members, stakeholders and management. Furthermore you can balance between multiple tasks/priorities and still consistently meet deadlines and ensuring that all milestones and that the implementation stays on track.
We believe that you are curious and open-minded and that you have a structured approach together with good communicational skills. You work actively to ensure that the project and any agile way of working stays within its budget.
As we are a global company, good skills in English (Spoken and Written) are required as well as Skills in Swedish (Spoken and Written).
Application
To apply for the position, click the "Apply now" button. For other questions about the position, please contact Tobias Troije at tobias.troije@manpower.se
.
We work with ongoing selection and may fill the assignment as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible!
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is a value-driven company with the consultants' career goals in focus. We have a long-term commitment in our consultants to create a balance between private life and work life. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you develop a specific career plan together with your consultant manager based on your wishes and your skills. Through us, you get the opportunity to work at large international groups and smaller companies in many different industries. Ersättning
