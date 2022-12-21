Research Engineer - Ddls Data Steward With A Focus On Cell
Information about SciLifeLab, DDLS and Chalmers e-Commons
SciLifeLab is a major Swedish national hub that develops and maintains unique research infrastructure, services and data resources for life science. The overall aim of SciLifeLab is to facilitate cutting-edge, multi-disciplinary life science research and promote its translation to the benefit of society. About 200 research groups, 1500 researchers and 40 national infrastructure units are associated with SciLifeLab, with two main centers located in Stockholm and Uppsala but with national SciLifeLab units at all major Swedish universities, including Chalmers University of Technology.
The SciLifeLab and Wallenberg National Program for Data-Driven Life Science (DDLS) is a long-term initiative that focuses on data-driven research. The program is recruitng the next generation of data-driven life scientists and create strong and globally competitive computational and data science capabilities in Swedish life science. The program aims to strengthen national collaborations between universities, bridge the research communities of life and data sciences, and create partnerships with industry, healthcare and other national and international actors.
The DDLS program is now establishing a national Data Science Node in Cell and Molecular Biology at Chalmers University of Technology, set up in collaboration with Gothenburg University. Together with the other three Data Science Nodes at other Swedish universities, the Chalmers Data Science Node will be responsible for the bioinformatics support and the development of data services and tools for the different scientific fields of the DDLS program. The Chalmers node will focus on the needs for services and support for cell and molecular biology and on engaging with research communities and users within this field on the national level. A main goal is to make tools, project information, code and data as open as possible through SciLifeLab's national data platform with the FAIR principles at the core.
The data services and support function within Chalmers Data Science Node will be integrated with Chalmers e-Commons and work in close collaboration with the DDLS bioinformatics support at Chalmers. Chalmers e-Commons is a centrally organised Chalmers research infrastructure to further empower researchers and innovators by providing support, collaborative projects and access to resources for the full range of digital aspects of research. The activities of Chalmers e-Commons are based on a data-centric perspective, covering all phases of the research data life-cycle from planning, over management and large-scale computing/analysis/visualisation in active projects, to long-term preservation, data sharing and data publishing. Chalmers e-Commons also provides and facilitates access to a span of local, national and international e-infrastructure resources for large-scale computing and data storage/management and hosts and coordinates Chalmers participation in national and international e-infrastructures within these fields. Chalmers e-Commons has recently moved to new offices, co-located with the Chalmers AI Research Center (CHAIR). Here, Chalmers e-Commons will host a vibrant community of Digital Research Engineers in a span of fields, collaborating with researchers, research initiatives and research infrastructures. The offices will also host a group of computer system experts, developing, building and managing the local and national resources for large-scale computing and data storage at Chalmers and providing user support.
Job description
The announced employment is one of three DDLS Data Science Node employments that will be placed at Chalmers e-Commons. The work towards the national data services and support functions within cell and molecular biology is led by SciLifeLab Data Centre (DC), which is a central unit within SciLifeLab with responsibility for IT- and data management issues, serving the SciLifeLab and the Data Driven Life Science (DDLS) research program. DC has a national assignment and, for example, operate the Swedish national Covid-19 research data portal. DC also works with issues about FAIR data and open science in close collaboration with major national and international partners. you will be at the core of Sweden's top infrastructure for life sciences and have the opportunity to actively shape how state-of-the-art IT and data science are integrated in Swedish life science research, and help to maximize the scientific impact of the large amount of research data generated at SciLifeLab. You will work in a team with researchers, data engineers, data stewards and system developers in a rapidly growing, dynamic and progressive team with a leading role in Swedish data driven life science.
The successful candidate will join and contribute to a vibrant and welcoming community of data science and bioinformatics researchers within DDLS, SciLifeLab and Chalmers, including strong national and international collaborations.
Chalmers e-Commons is working actively with consolidating the notion of Digital Research Engineers as partners for bridging the gap between advanced e-infrastructure resources and the needs of research to solve increasingly more complex problems. Here, Chalmers e-Commons is participating actively the international development and work with e.g. merits and career planning.
Contract terms
Full-time permanent employment
Your qualifications
Academic degree in a relevant field of Science or Technology. Documented experience from bioinformatics and/or life science is required. Documented experience from research data management, FAIR research data/objects, and open science is required. Good communication skills, both written and spoken, in English and - if Swedish is your mother tongue - in Swedish is required.
A PhD degree or relevant experience of research at PhD level, within or outside academia, is a merit. Experience from data support roles, metadata management, data curation or work with semantic standards is a merit.
Read more and apply here
Application deadline: January 20, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Sverker Holmgren
E-mail: svehol@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +46 31-772 19122
