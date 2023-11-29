Research assistant within Dual Twins project (temporary employment)
at the Department of Law. Closing date: 28 December 2023.
The Department of Law is one of the largest departments at Stockholm University with about 200 employees and 6,500 students. More than 100 teachers are engaged full time to teach and to carry out the research on which the teaching is based. The Faculty employs about 40 professors in different areas. As a research assistant at Juridicum, you will be part of a dynamic environment with high prestige research and a strong international character.
Main responsibilities
The research position is a part of a research project visuAAL, a four-year (2021-2025) Marie Skodowska-Curie Actions Innovative Training Network, funded by the European Union, that aims at bridging the knowledge gap between users' requirements and the appropriate and secure use of video-based AAL technologies to deliver effective and supportive care to older adults managing their health and wellbeing. For more information about visuAAL, see www.visuaal-itn.eu/.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) offers strong protection for the individuals' integrity. At the same time, video-based AAL technologies present serious privacy concerns that threaten the long-term sustainability of these products. One way to speed up the implementation of important research within the context of AAL technologies is to simulate data in digital twins [here, agent-based modelling should also be a powerful tool], thus helping to solve key future issues without compromising individual integrity.
Investigating opportunities to carry out important research without having to use personal data, but instead data on "computer generated agents" or other simulations is the focus of this project.
The main responsibility for the research assistant entails the completion of a high-quality report on the topic of digital twins that contributes to the current body of knowledge surrounding the approaches to anonymization in the context of data protection, particularly where it concerns highly sensitive data like health data. The report will explore possible solutions to avoiding complex data protection rules through the application of "digital twins."
Specifically, the report should present an updated inventory of relevant research projects and implemented applications, including reported social, ethical and legal issues. It should also present an updated inventory of documented as well as potentially relevant regulatory mechanisms.
Qualification requirements
Applicants must have completed a second-cycle degree, completed courses equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits, of which 60 credits must be in the second cycle, or have otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge.
Eligibility can also be granted to applicants who, through professional experience or other training, are deemed to have acquired competence equal to that which is necessary to conduct research at post-graduate level, both in terms of scientific skills and legal literacy relevant to the research area.
At the time of recruitment, applicants must have less than four (full time equivalent) years of experience within a research career (measured from the date when the applicant obtained the first degree.
Applicants must not have resided or carried out their main activity (work, studies, etc.) in Sweden more than 12 months in the 3 years immediately before the recruitment date.
Eligibility requires that the applicant has very good command of English.
The qualification requirements must be met by the deadline for applications.
Terms of employment
The position involve full-time employment for the remaining project time, which is 11 months. Start date is expected to be February 1, 2024. The full-time gross salary amounts to SEK 30.000 per month as per project requirements.
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
Further information about the position can be obtained from Professor Peter Wahlgren, peter.wahlgren@juridicum.su.se
and Assistant Professor Liane Colonna, liane.colona@juridicum.su.se
.
Further information about the employment procedures can be obtaine from Head of Administration, Vladimir Veovi, vladimir.vesovic@juridicum.su.se
.
