Research Assistant to Swedish Match
SallyQ AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemistjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SallyQ AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Sundsvall
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Swedish Match is dedicated to the improvement of public health by offering attractive alternatives to cigarettes. Some of our well-known brands are ZYN (nicotine pouches) and General (Snus). The company became part of Philip Morris International in 2023, and its products are now the cornerstone of the global and newly formed Category for Oral Smoke-free Products.
The role:We are currently seeking a structured and detail-oriented Research Assistant to join Swedish Match. The primary purpose of this role is to ensure the execution of product-related studies by coordinating with internal and external partners and managing essential study processes.
You will play a central role in planning and conducting studies, drafting key documentation, and ensuring the proper handling and registration of study materials. Your work will directly contribute to the quality, compliance, and reliability of our research outcomes.
Key Responsibilities:
Support in coordination of product-related studies.
Draft study documentation (protocols, specifications, questionnaires, instructions).
Register and manage product testing (e.g., pH, moisture, nicotine) in LIMS system.
Prepare, weigh, and label study samples; manage sample logistics and shipments.
Oversee administrative tasks for ongoing studies and support the Study Manager and team.
About you: As a person you are curious, and service minded. You are thorough and have an eye for detail both regarding lab work and written documentation. We think that you like the combination of lab work as well as writing reports, coordination and administrative support. Experience in coordinating clinical research studies, or working in clinical, pharmaceutical, food, or environmental laboratories is a strong advantage. You have solid experience in laboratory work, especially in sample preparation, and a strong ability to write clear and structured documentation in line with established templates and procedures.
We value precision, reliability, and the ability to collaborate effectively across teams and with external partners.
Qualifications:
University engineer, biomedical analyst or equivalent 3-year post-secondary higher education.
Requirements:
1-2 years of relevant work experience post graduation.
Good competence in laboratory work, particularly in sample preparation.
Strong ability to write protocols and descriptions in accordance with templates and procedures.
Good knowledge of Microsoft office (e.g. excel)
Experience in clinical trial coordination is an advantage.
Knowledge of LIMS systems is an advantage.
Knowledge of Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
As a person, you need to be accurate and systematic and easy to communicate in speech and writing.
Application:In this recruitment process, Swedish Match is partnering with SallyQ. For questions about this position, please contact Ellinor Crafoord Ellinor.crafoord@sallyq.se
or Anna Tara Persson, annatara.persson@sallyq.se
.
We accept applications until the 24th of June, but we will evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and aim to fill the position as soon as possible. Don't wait to apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SallyQ AB
(org.nr 559463-4577) Kontakt
Anna Tara Persson annatara.persson@sallyq.se 0700126463 Jobbnummer
9392169