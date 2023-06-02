Research assistant (Forskningsassistent) in paleontology
The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting objects and data and conducting research on life on Earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge is shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova, and in activities at the museum and digitally. Investigating and clarifying the Earth's biodiversity (past and present) is more important than ever, because of the ongoing climate change and mass extinction. Knowledge concerning current biodiversity is deficient and many species disappear before we even know they existed. The (Swedish) National Museum of Natural History has long played a significant role in the study of paleobiodiversity through its extensive collections, knowledgeable experts and skilled researchers. Making the collections digitally available for research, nature conservation and the public has high priority.
The museum's Department of Paleobiology hosts seven full-time permanent researchers, seven full-time permanent technical and curatorial staff, and around 16 fixed-term technicians, post-doctoral researchers, PhD students and emeriti.
Research at the department involves questions about the origin of life on Earth and the evolution of animals and plants through time, with emphasis on the origin and evolution of Cenozoic vertebrates, Palaeozoic invertebrates and seed plants. We employ interdisciplinary approaches to resolve questions about the ancient past. We study the structure of fossil plants and animals, undertake taxonomic studies, and utilize the diversity and specialized adaptations of past life to interpret and reconstruct ancient ecosystems. We also aim to answer questions about how ecosystems responded to global crises and how they recovered after catastrophic mass extinctions. Our research addresses climate change through geological time and its relationship to biodiversity changes. The department manages over 2 million items in our collections. The department hosts excellent fossil- and sediment-processing laboratories, microscopy and tomography facilities, photographic lab, 3-D printer, and lapidary unit. Staff have access to the museum's Scanning Electron Microscopy facility.
The Department of Paleobiology is now looking for one research assistant with a MSc in, paleobotany, geology, botany, paleoentomology or a related field to work within the projects "Plant-Invertebrate interactions in Permian-Jurassic terrestrial ecosystems" and "Patterns of floral turnover and plant-insect interactions through the Guadalupian-Lopingian (middle-upper Permian) biotic crisis". The position will focus primarily on helping researchers to analyze the diversity, morphology and quantitative relationships of fossil plant-animal-fungal interactions in the Permian-Triassic floras of Australia and China.
WORK TASKS
• Laboratory work, including preparation and conservation of fossil plant specimens, acid-dissolution of rock samples, and rock thin-sectioning.
• Basic analytical work, including measuring and recording characteristics of fossil leaves and leaf-damage features;
• Photography of fossils using standard cameras, microscope-mounted cameras, and scanning electron microscopy.
• Documentation and labelling of fossil samples, and entry into the museums fossil database.
• Preparation of professional diagrams and illustrations for publication using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.
• Participation in Museum activities, including participation in departmental committees and public outreach.
A Masters degree or equivalent in Paleontology, Geology, Botany, Entomology or a related field of science is required. BSc-level training specifically in palaeontology is meritorious. You have solid knowledge of plant ecology or sedimentary geology. You have knowledge of handling, preparation, labelling and conservation of fossil, plant, animal or other museum/archival materials. You have familiarity with laboratory health and safety standards. You have knowledge and experience of standard photographic and light microscopy techniques. A good standard of spoken and written English is required. Knowledge of other languages, including Swedish, is meritorious. Experience with teaching and outreach methods, along with work in committees, is meritorious. General knowledge of plant or fossil systematics, fossil preparatory techniques, microscopy techniques, quantitative/statistical fossil analyses, broad computer skills, museum (or other specimen-based) databases, and experience cataloguing natural history specimens are all meritorious. Experience working safely efficiently and independently in a laboratory or other technical setting is beneficial. Experience with computer graphics (image processing), microscopy or tomographical techniques is meritorious.
As a person, you are self-motivated and structured in the laboratory with the ability to follow instructions, record data meticulously, work independently and safely, and also work collaboratively. Good interpersonal skills are required.
The applications should be written in Arial (font size 11, and 2.5 cm margins) and must include the following:
1. A Curriculum Vitae comprising maximum three pages, which includes details of the applicant's educational background, previous and current employments, and list of other relevant experience, achievements or awards.
2. A short statement indicating your reasons for your interest in this position.
3. Contact details for two references.
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
We have decided upon choices for marketing. Therefore we decline contact with sales agents, recruitment sites and similar. Ersättning
