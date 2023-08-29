Research Assistant Biocontrol and spray induced gene silencing
2023-08-29
Department of Plant Breeding
SLU Department of Plant Breeding performs research and education addressing global challenges affecting our livelihoods and the environment. The Plant breeding division works on putting traits into usable forms by understanding their diversity, genetics and their interaction with the surrounding environment with the aid of conventional and advanced breeding tools. We apply this knowledge for the genetic betterment of cultivars of economically important crops.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
We are looking for a highly motivated research assistant who can take practical responsibility in the lab for assisting researchers and various duties related to ongoing projects on biocontrol and spray induced gene silencing (SIGS). Duties range from molecular biology work, testing biocontrol agents and SIGS for modulating plant traits and plant disease control, performing greenhouse and field activities and preparing media and stock solutions to support laboratory operations.
Qualifications:
We seek a highly motivated candidate with plant biology or plant pathology, technical training, or equivalent in life science or agricultural science. Experience working in a university laboratory environment on biocontrol and SIGS is an asset. Great emphasis is given to personal qualities such as taking individual responsibility, showing leadership, the confidence to instruct users in a laboratory environment, and the ability to work both in a research group and independently.
Place of work:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Permanent employment. SLU uses probationary employment.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-09-12, please use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
