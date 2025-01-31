Research Assistant As Part Of Eu-Funded Research Project Supa
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research, and collaboration for sustainable societal development. We have around 13,500 students, 80 programmes and 340 courses, and we conduct education and research in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also offers police education and teacher education with an intercultural profile. A great deal of our research relates to the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. We combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, and are worldminded, curious and questioning, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
The project is located in the Department of Political Science. Political Science research at Södertörn University covers a wide range of topics, including institutions, political parties, parliaments, governments, governance, democracy, citizenship, justice, security, migration and community-building. Work will be conducted within the EU-funded research project: "Sustaining Public Administration in Modern Democracies (SUPA)", which includes research institutions across Europe and beyond. SUPA Consortium's analytical starting point is the observation that democratic governments often produce more policies than can be effectively implemented. Its key aims are (1) to identify strategies that make policy growth more sustainable and (2) to develop approaches that make public administrations more resilient to the threat of becoming overburdened. The empirical focus of this Consortium centres on social and environmental/climate implementation authorities in six European countries and the European Union level. Within this broader consortium, the Södertörn team is specifically tasked with evaluating the effectiveness of "regulatory-offsetting" schemes.
Job Responsibilities
• Analyse the state-of-the-art in the area of public policies and conduct literature reviews.
• Collecting and coding of data on "regulatory-offsetting" schemes and their implementation in different countries, including conducting, transcribing, and analysing interviews.
• Empirical analysis of the relationship between overall rule growth and offsetting schemes.
• Assist the project manager and support the Södertörn team, including tasks related to data processing and communication planning.
• Contribute to the consortium's impact and outreach activities.
Qualifications
• Applicants must hold a degree equivalent to a Swedish bachelor's in political science or a closely related discipline before taking up the post.
Assessment Criteria
For this position, the following assessment criteria have also been established (in order of priority). The following points must be documented.
• Applicants are required to possess robust empirical research expertise within the realm of political science. They should be proficient in conducting quantitative or qualitative analyses.
• Applicants must have a very good command of English (written and oral).
• Competence in collecting, categorising and coding data.
• Applicants must demonstrate the ability to organise various types of workshops and events, as well as effectively communicate with individuals from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds.
• Previous research into and familiarity with one or more of the topics covered by SUPA is an advantage.
Employment Details
The position is part-time 50%, starting on 2025-04-01 or as agreed. The position is temporary for 12 months at 50%. Start date as agreed.
Application
The deadline for applications is 2025-02-28.
Additional Information
Project Manager, Brigitte Pircher, Associate Professor in Political Science, School of Social Sciences, 0725941217, brigitte.pircher@sh.se
Head of Department, Ann-Cathrine Jungar, Professor of Political Science, ann-cathrine.jungar@sh.se
HR Officer, Lovisa Uttman, 08 608 44 55, lovisa.uttman@sh.se
