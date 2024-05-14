Research assistant
2024-05-14
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE. An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
Description
This position is a five months position. The position requires a combination of skills in project management, videography, co-design activities, and multi-stakeholder collaborations.
This position is connected to the EU-funded GREEN-LOG project and the REBEL research programme at Halmstad University. We need a research film-maker to not only create a story-line movie based in research in the projects, but also film and edit movies that presents results from the project in an engaging and educational way to an audience of researchers and external stakeholders.
Assignments will include to:
- Facilitate research documentary film making workshops in a university context
- Create research-based film storyline based on research activities, which includes analysis of research materials, and be responsible of translating it into videography
- Take responsibility to recruit film participants on our Living Lab-sites in the GREEN-LOG project and filming them in collaboration with Living Lab core teams
- Organise film screening events and organise impact evaluation
- Evaluate and report impact from the film-screening sessions into project reports.
- Participate in research projects operational meetings
Qualifications
Required:
- Master degree in media studies or equivalent
- Documented film-making and editing skills
- Advanced level in spoken and written English
- Documented experience of university collaboration
Meriting:
- Documented project management skills
- Experience with facilitating co-creative workshops
- Documented experience in organising film-screen events
- Documented experience of participating in EU funded research project
Application
General Information:
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organisation. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Information for International Applicants
