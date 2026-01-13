Research Analyst Position in Financial Economics (full-time)
The Department of Finance at the Stockholm School of Economics seeks applications for one full-time pre-doctoral research analyst position in empirical financial economics to start on or after 1 July 2026 (subject to agreement).
The position will suit intellectually curious candidates who are completing or have recently completed a Masters in finance or economics and intend to gain experience of research in financial economics before applying to a top-level PhD program in finance or economics.
The successful candidate will be based full-time in Stockholm.
Job qualifications
Applicants should be completing (or have recently completed) a Master's degree in finance or economics and have strong quantitative skills. Outstanding programming skills are expected in both Stata and Python. Excellent spoken and written English is a requirement.
About the School
The Stockholm School of Economics is a private and independent institution located in central Stockholm. It is the premier place for undergraduate, graduate and executive education in Sweden, with a unique relationship to the Swedish business and financial community. The Department of Finance is one of the leading centers of financial research in Europe.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
Application procedure
Applicants should submit a CV, transcripts, and cover letter via VARBI by February 1, 2026.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact mailto:Anneli.Sandbladh@hhs.se
