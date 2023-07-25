Reliability Engineer
2023-07-25
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Reliability Engineer
SAS Technical Operations is a team of 100 people accountable for the continuing airworthiness of the SAS fleet. It performs a wide variety of tasks including negotiating and managing supplier contracts, engineering, and planning maintenance.
The Engineering department within CAMO is responsible for the implementation of all applicable maintenance and authority requirements, monitoring of the fleet reliability, and maintenance budget of the aircraft and engine types operated by SAS. The Engineering department employs 42 persons working closely with the rest of Technical Operations, Flight Operations, Network Planning, Fleet Management, Finance, Aviation Authorities, Suppliers, et cetera.
Key Responsibilities
As part of the AMP & Reliability team you will work on a variety of aircraft types such as A320/A330/A350/EMB195 and B737NG. Your main responsibilities consist of development and continuous review of an effective Reliability Program that is acceptable by the regulatory Authority. Apart from this, you will ensure:
* Periodc reliability reports are compiled and published in a timely manner
* Reliability performance Measurement Standards are defined and reviewed Periodically
* Fleet Reliability performance parameters are monitored regularly, and unacceptable trends or Alerts are identified and analyzed
* Timely collaboration with Respective ATA specialist to complete the process of root cause identification and recommendation
* Regular follow-up of corrective action implementation and review of its effectiveness
* Identifying ways to the Continuous improvement of reliability processes and utilization of digital transformational solutions.
About you
To join a dynamic organization and a highly reputable flag carrier, the right candidate will have the skills and personality to fit within a small, multi skilled team that is responsible for working within the Airlines Reliability team. You have strong comminication skills and are a fast learner with an ability to develop new skills. In addition, the Engineer continuously contributes to improve SAS products and processes with cost saving initiatives to help our service in a complex and demanding environment.
Qualifications
* University degree or equivalent in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
* Aircraft Specific Type training & experience in one of the aircraft types A320/A330/A350/E190
* Understanding of MSG-3 Methodology
* Conversant in Reliability data analysis and Reliability Terminologies
* Experience and Training in Statistical Analysis Method and Root Cause analysis of Failures, Faults
* Minimum of 2 years working experience in CAMO-environment
* Knowledge in EASA Part-M & Part-145 regulations
* Fluent in English - verbally and written
Meritorious experience/skills
Experience in AMOS and Skywise is advantageous
Other of Importance
* The position is based in SAS Head office in Frösundavik, Solna.
* Deadline for application is August 8th. Applications will be handled on an ongoing basis.
For questions regarding the recruitment, please contact Henrik Jilltoft (Head of Technical Strategy and Continuous Improvement) at henrik.jilltoft@sas.se
We look forward to hearing from you!
