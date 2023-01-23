Release Train Engineer
Work Description :
We are now looking for a Release Train Engineer for our client within the automotive industry here in Gothenburg. You will be employed by Integro Consulting, but working as a consultant in a team out on customer site.
In your role as Release Train Engineer you will be working close to various teams, Project Managers and Scrum Master within the organization in order to facilitate a Lean-Agile way of working according to SAFe.
You will communicate with stakeholders, escalate issues, manage risks and drive continues improvements. Improve the agile way of working and assist the teams in their deliveries within the organization.
Responsibilities :
• Guide and coach the organization on agile framework adoption and implementation. Identify opportunities for maximization.
• Create an innovative environment and provide support and guidence for the teams and understand their needs
• Develop, encourage & coach people both individually and in teams
Experience required:
You have experience from driving and coaching people. You have worked according to SAFe preferably within the automotive industry. You have many years of experience from working in an agile way in leading roles.
Skills required:
Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Open minded, flexible and can easily adapt. Fluent in English in both written and spoken. Driven and able to motivate others. Engaged, organized and innovative. A people's person and a problem solver. Skilled in SAFe or agile coaching. Så ansöker du
