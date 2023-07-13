Release & Configuration Engineer
From ideas to reality. Decode the future.
At Electrolux, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
As a Release & Configuration Engineer you will be part of the Consumer Centric Delivery Team, a fully empowered, autonomous and cross-functional team that create software deliveries as business solutions to our end consumers, customers and users. You will work with multiple development teams, organised in a Product teams structure that deliver continuous improvements and technical enablers through scaled agile practices in a fast-paced and highly collaborative environment.
In this role you will be responsible for ensuring that new releases to production are successful, executed on time, properly communicated in advance and are smooth both to our consumers and internal users. In addition to that, you will own our Release Framework, being the one accountable for maintaining the release calendar up-to-date, communicating outcome of releases to all relevant stakeholders, establish principles to guide the delivery team on how to prevent unplanned downtime, look for relentless improvements to reduce the time frame of technical releases execution as well as improve our time to market.
Together with our team you will drive transformation in a complex IT delivery landscape, consulting with Delivery Leads and Product Managers, Solutions Leads, Scrum Masters, and Product Owners among other stakeholders to enable successful continuous delivery in both Agile and traditional project management way. You will work, on a daily basis, with colleagues remotely that are based in other countries.
As we are accelerating the roll-out of your landscape through Europe in a 3 years plan, now is the perfect time for you to join Electrolux IT Consumer & Customer service solutions team. Here you are given the autonomy to solve complex problems, advance your skills, deliver next-generation intelligent solutions and all of this having fun and interacting with a high performance team.
What you'll do:
• Own the Release Management framework to ensure that all aspects of our framework are covered with excellence: Governance, Planning, Execution, Communication.
• Manage releases for continuous product increments in 2 week sprint cycles and bug fix releases for live services through development, test and introduction to production in a hybrid cloud environment, with both on-premise, SaaS and Cloud Native solutions
• Define release strategy for ad-hoc complex initiatives, in which automation is not applicable. Lead and execute releases with our own internal teams, vendor and with customer application
• Drive Transformation within the Consumer Centric Release Train by continuously improve release approach for product increments, product release patches and major projects
• Establish guidelines for Software Products release patches execution (version upgrades, hotfix, etc)
• Administrate required due diligence procedures as per internal software policies and through seeking of required approvals (ITIL Change Management)
• Coordinate and communicate across the organization to make sure feature and release launches are smooth and uneventful
• Proactively find and employ release best practices, processes and tools to create a lean, automated release management to reduce downtime windows and increase time to market
• Manage the governance of sub-production environments, ensuring that configuration engineers are able to keep our instances always aligned to the Live environments and packages promotion process follows the release framework
Qualifications:
• Experience with developing and owning release management procedures on SaaS platforms, Cloud Native an on-prem hosted applications
• Experience working with software development life-cycle tools such as JIRA, Confluence
• Experience with creating detailed task level plans and in managing dependencies between different software development and delivery teams
• Exposure to SAFe framework and product development teams
• Positive interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to influence individuals and teams rather than dictate
• Excellent communication and organizational skills
• Good problem solving and analytical skills
• Ability to manage and react quickly in pressured environment and situations
• Process orientation with good time management and scheduling skills
• Ability to managing multiple streams of activity, shifting focus regularly
• Experience on managing release packages in sub-production environments as well as establishing and maintaining governance to be followed by configuration engineers in sub-production environments
This is what Juliano Tripodi, our Agile Delivery Lead says:
"We are in a journey to build a bullet proof Release Framework if you want to make your mark, this is your chance. Our team is on the critical path to perform successful consumer facing releases, so boring is not a word used here. We need people who is eager to teach us and show a different perspective of how to get things done. Here you will take the full ownership of your deliverables as a hands-on professional."
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux HQ in Stockholm at Kungsholmen. Our Headquarter in Stockholm is an amazing and unique place to work and grow! We are also open to Brazil - Curitiba or São Paulo.
Benefit highlights:
• Flexibility of work hours
• Discounts on Electrolux products and services
• Access to the gym, sports hall and spinning room in the office, including group training
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
