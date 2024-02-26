Finance Academy Lead | AB SKF
2024-02-26
Do you have a broad understanding and knowledge of financial processes and operative day-to-day work, including financial systems? Do you have a passion for training and supporting change? Then you could be our next...
Finance Academy Lead
SKF Finance Academy enables competent finance people to understand SKF concepts, to efficiently perform their work, and allow them to contribute to the SKF Finance strategy. The role as Finance Academy Lead contributes to bringing finance people at SKF to world-class level.
Key responsibilities
• Further develop the training concept of the SKF Finance Academy
• Collaborate with other academies within and outside of SKF like the University of Gothenburg
• Responsible for planning, maintenance, and communication of training programs
• Develop new training by using new tools and methods
• Define training plans for finance people from onboarding up to senior finance responsible
• Create and define competence profiles for jobs in the finance area
• Define standard/global content/structure of finance training material
Requirements
• A university degree in Finance, Accounting, or equivalent and solid professional experience in finance
• Broad understanding and knowledge of financial processes and operative day-to-day work, including financial systems
• Previous experience in training, preparing material, etc.; passion for developing and driving new training concepts is a prerequisite
• You are a great networker and have the ability to realize ideas
• Fluency in English
• This role will include travel
At SKF we are committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
You will enjoy working here if
You have a passion for learning and training others. You are structured with good communication and presentation skills. In addition, you also know how to facilitate and drive change.
We offer
• A job in an international environment, which gives you a wide network all over the globe.
• You will be a part of a diverse workforce where you get to face exciting challenges and varied tasks.
• A professional and fun workplace with plenty of career opportunities.
Preferred location
Gothenburg, Sweden or other ciy in Sweden. The right candidate can also be located in an other country in Europe where SKF has a presence, e.g. France, Germany or Poland.
You will report to the Head of Finance Process & Competence Development, located in Steyr, Austria.
Apply for the position today
In this recruitment, SKF is collaborating with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Irene Bengtsson, 0046 702271739 or send an email to Irene Bengtsson. Please note that we screen candidates continuously.
