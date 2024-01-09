Release Manager, Quality & Assurance
2024-01-09
Are you passionate about shaping savings for the future? Join us and work to provide the best, compliant back-end solutions supporting our customers to increase their financial health!
Swedbank, in strategic partnership with FNZ, is undergoing a substantial transformation of our savings platform, aiming to offer an advanced, efficient, and customer-centric experience. The Release Manager will be central to this initiative, orchestrating the deployment of FNZ's contributions into our environment and facilitating a harmonious integration that aligns with our progressive vision.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Release Coordination: Craft and manage release timelines, aligning FNZ's deliverables with Swedbank's deployment schedule.
• Collaboration with FNZ: Act as the primary liaison between Swedbank and FNZ, ensuring that release notes and inputs are accurate, detailed, and timely.
• Change Management: Lead the change management efforts, upholding ITIL practices to ensure a smooth transition for each release.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Communicate effectively with all stakeholders to provide updates on release status and manage expectations.
• Risk and Compliance Oversight: Proactively manage risks associated with each release and ensure compliance with all regulatory and governance standards.
• Release Documentation: Maintain meticulous records of release processes, including deployment and contingency plans.
• Coordination with Test Management: Work closely with the Test Manager to ensure that releases are ready for Quality Assurance testing and coordinate on timelines and requirements.
What is needed in this role:
• Seasoned Professional: Solid background in release management (10+ years) with a track record of successful deployments.
• ITIL Knowledge: Well-versed in ITIL service management practices, particularly in the context of release management.
• Collaborative Expertise: Experience in working collaboratively with third-party vendors, particularly in technology or financial services.
• Financial Sector Acumen: Understanding of the financial industry, with its regulatory and technological nuances.
• Communication and Coordination: Strong skills in communication and the coordination of complex projects.
• Continuous Deployment: Experience with continuous deployment methodologies and the ability to adapt to new deployment paradigms.
• Adaptability and Problem-Solving: Agile in responding to new challenges and proficient in resolving issues that arise during the release process.
• Bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field (or a compelling reason for not having one).
• Excellent communication skills and fluency in both Swedish and English (written and oral)
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
embrace a culture of openness, simplicity, and care. This Release Manager will be pivotal in ensuring that Swedbank's new savings platform is delivered seamlessly, reflecting our commitment to innovation and customer service excellence in collaboration with our esteemed partner FNZ. Here, you're more than a role; you're a valued member of a community that prioritizes robust, efficient, and customer-centric solutions" Mikael Björn,your future Manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.01.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg , Sweden
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Mikael Björn, +46 8 5859 9867
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Gun Österberg +46 8 58 59 52 51
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
