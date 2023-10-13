Release Manager Eacs
APP IT Services Sweden AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2023-10-13
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos APP IT Services Sweden AB i Älmhult
Location: Lund
We are looking for a person that will work as Release Manager within EACS electronics.
The role of the Release Manager is to secure the release and the coordination of regression of the software product. You will be responsible for the SW release including the SW release plan. You will approve the product release related documentation and act as the release responsible in different forum. You work with a long-term focus as well as day to day operations.
You will be part of the SW component owner team and work close with product management and product owners.
Experience/Skills:
* M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar technical field of study or equivalent work experience
* +10 years experience from Software and/or Embedded Systems development
* Experience from software delivery planning and release management
* Structured with ability to independently plan and drive your work
* Excellent communication and coordinating skills
* Strong team player and relationship builder
* Action oriented, flexible and able to handle ambiguities
* Ability to show courage and build confidence
* Understanding of Agile methodologies
* JIRA
Good to have: Automotive business Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12
E-post: hr@appitservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare APP IT Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 559205-7565)
1 Hallonvägen (visa karta
)
343 38 ÄLMHULT Jobbnummer
8190279