Release Manager / Delivery Roll-Out Lead - Ecom Platforms
Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Q Professionals AB är ett företag nicschat mot techsektorn. Vi har kollektivavtal och är medlemmar i Almega TechSverige.
Assignment Description
We are now looking for a Delivery Roll-Out Lead / Release Manager on behalf of our client within the retail industry, to strengthen their ECOM platform delivery team.
In this role, you will take full responsibility for coordinating and ensuring successful roll-outs across brands within the group. You will be the central point of contact between business teams, tech enablement, application operations, site management and product teams.
This is a consulting assignment where you are employed by us and then staffed out to our client.
Key Responsibilities
Plan and align overall release timelines together with key stakeholders
Coordinate with operations regarding deployment activities and schedules
Monitor release progress and act proactively if deviations occur
Communicate release status to relevant stakeholders
Lead internal Go/No-Go meetings and represent ECOM at cross-functional Go/No-Go decisions
Facilitate defect walkthroughs and cross-release forums (e.g., SAP)
Monitor and support TGL night and PGLS phase
Continuously improve release management practices
Own the Release retrospective process
Requirements - Must Haves
Proven experience as a Release Manager, Delivery Roll-Out Lead, or similar roles in complex organizations
Strong coordination and communication skills
Experience working with multiple technical and business stakeholders
Ability to take initiative, solve problems, and handle changing priorities
Experience from digital platforms and deployment processes
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Strong sense of ownership and delivery focus
Good understanding of technical environments and deployment pipelines
Personal Characteristics
Structured, proactive, and communicative
Able to simplify complex issues for stakeholders
Confident in leading and driving decision-making
Motivated by improving processes and encouraging collaboration
Curious and forward-thinking - challenges the status quo
Conditions
You will be employed by us and work as a consultant for our end client
Remote work: up to 50%
CV must be in Word format and in English
A completed matrix form is mandatory for submission (upload it under "attachments")
Please ensure the matrix box is checked when entering the rate
Important: The client's logo and name must not appear in any public job ads
Note: The client applies a quarantine policy - candidates who have been employed by the client within the last 2 years cannot be considered
Apply Now
Location: Stockholm (50% remote)
Start date: ASAP
Workload: 100%
Level: Mid to Senior
Application deadline: Ongoing - selection and interviews are held continuously
We review applications and submit candidates on a rolling basis - do not wait to submit your application.
Please make sure your CV clearly reflects how you meet the must-have requirements.
Q har kollektivavtal och är medlem i branschorganisationen Almega, Tech Sverige samt i Svenskt Näringsliv. Företaget erbjuder interims- och rekryteringslösningar inom branscherna IT, teknik, administration, ekonomi, industri samt lager/logistik med personallösningar inom olika befattningsnivåer. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/419". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 556719-9962) Arbetsplats
Q Professionals AB Jobbnummer
9354288