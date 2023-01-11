Release Manager
Fatalist Development AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Avalanche Studios Group is looking for a Release Manager to join the Release Management team to help shepherd continuous and stable releases for our self-published titles.
The Release Management team is a critical part of the Publishing Services department that supports multiple game teams throughout the game life cycle by applying their subject matter expertise to ensure successful releases of full titles, patches, demos and DLCs.
As a Release Manager, you will play a pivotal role in coordinating and ensuring a successful release process. You will work with game team leads and product owners to ensure smooth game releases, deliver continuous patch/content updates and assist in any promotional activities by having a proactive, collaborative and solution oriented approach. You are a big-picture thinker with a zeal for continuous improvement.
Responsibilities include (but not limited to)
Platform knowledge
• Excellent knowledge of first party platforms (Sony, Microsoft, Steam, Epic Games store, Nintendo)
• Carry out the actual submissions (patches, content, store pages) on first party platforms
• Proactive in providing new platform opportunities (when available)
• Advice teams on first party compliance and best practices
Planning and Execution
• Work with game team leads and product owners to create, track and maintain release plans/schedules
• Assist teams with strategizing, risk assessment and best practices for in-dev and live titles
• Act as the bridge between the development teams and First Party partners (Steam, Xbox, Playstation etc.) and drive the release forward
• Schedule and drive meetings with stakeholders to monitor progress
Communication
• Primary point of contact for First Party partners on technical aspects
• Coordinate and collaborate with multiple teams (Localization, User Research,Marketing and Dev teams etc.) to ensure timely and quality releases
• Facilitate and coordinate feature approvals with first party platforms (when required)
• Engage in constructive dialogues with the rest of the release management team to improve efficiency and processes.
Age Ratings
• Familiar with age rating certification and submission process to the Global Age Rating Boards
• Carry out the actual age rating submissions
Your profile
• Background in Release Management
• Experienced with First Party submission and delivery processes
• Familiar with first party dev portals (Steam, EGS, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo etc)
• Knowledge of first party requirements (TRCs, XRs, lotcheck etc)
• Strong communication skills; Comfortable handling conversational opposition
• Proactive and able to take up ownership of releases
• Highly organized and have a solution oriented mindset
• Ability to work as a team player and also independently
• Level-headed approach when things get dicey
• Demonstrate proficiency in learning new technical skill sets
• Comfortable with moving between routine tasks and completely new ones as well as multitasking with a mix of the two.
Bonus points
• You are passionate about games and understand the full game life cycle
• Familiarity with tools like JIRA, ASANA, MIRO and MS Excel
• Have knowledge of CVAA,COPPA,GDPR and similar guidelines
• Previous experience in Live Service games (as a Release Manager, QA, Compliance QA or a producer)
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm, Malmö or Liverpool, a few days a week.
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications on a rolling basis. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418) Arbetsplats
Avalanche Studios Group Jobbnummer
7332493