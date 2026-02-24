Release Engineer
2026-02-24
Paradox is looking for a Release Engineer to join our game studio in Stockholm. You'll help shape the way we deliver our games to millions of players worldwide and play a key role in building, releasing, and improving the pipelines that keep our games alive. Read on to learn how you can be part of a fun and talented team!
About the role
As a Release Engineer you will fulfill a critical part in delivering our builds to the customers. Additionally you will also be responsible for setting up the pipelines for continuous integration, and improving the processes around it by providing or developing the right tools and automations.
This role is cross functional and you are expected to work in collaboration with both game teams, central tech team as well as the product launch team. You will be given - and be expected to handle - a large degree of freedom.
Responsibilities
Work with the Tech Leads, Release Team and Build Team to ship our builds on all supported platforms and store fronts.
Setup and own strong processes around releases for our games together with our producers & QA.
Setup and maintain branching workflows that enable multiple teams in parallel to work independently on the same game.
Improve our CI/CD pipelines so they are stable, fast and feature complete.
Required Qualifications
Service minded approach with a passion for providing and improving critical development services.
Experience managing continuous integration systems such as GitLab.
Experience with Git.
Experience of Linux / macOS server administration.
Good verbal and written communication skills (English).
Experience in any of the following will be considered a plus
Familiarity with Paradox Development Studio games.
Experience with Test Automation Frameworks and Technology.
Experience with Python and/or C++.
Experience of working with and maintaining build system generator systems such as CMake / SCons.
Experience with releasing on Steam and/or other digital stores.
Experience with Gitlab
On a personal level, you have a strong sense of independence and an ability to take long-term ownership of your features. You also have an ability to estimate your tasks and collaborate with technical and non-technical colleagues.
Practical information
Scope: Fulltime and permanent
Location: Stockholm office, Sweden.
Reports to: Technical Director
