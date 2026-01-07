Release and Compliance Specialist
2026-01-07
We are looking for a Release and Compliance Specialist to work on-site at our main office in Stockholm. This role has end-to-end responsibility for software releases, regulatory compliance, and advanced technical support within card payment systems.
The role acts as a coordination point between development, QA, support, and external stakeholders to ensure that releases are stable, compliant, and properly documented.
Key responsibilities include acting as Release Manager for all product releases, coordinating feature readiness and testing, validating compliance with internal quality standards and external regulations, maintaining versioning and internal documentation, and producing detailed release notes. The role also includes managing third-party certifications, acting as a contact for auditors and certification bodies, and ensuring alignment with relevant regulations such as accessibility requirements.
The position also serves as third-line technical support for complex issues related to card payments and payment infrastructure. This includes close collaboration with the support organization, root-cause analysis, and technical guidance to improve product stability.
The role requires daily, direct communication with our software development team in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For this reason, fluency in Sinhala is a mandatory requirement.
Requirements:
Fluent in Sinhala, spoken and written, due to daily communication with the development team in Colombo
Fluent in English
Documented experience within card payments, including payment gateways and card payment terminals
Solid experience with release management, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance in payment environments
Ability to work full-time on-site at our Stockholm office
This role requires physical presence in Sweden and is not eligible for remote work.
Applications should include a CV clearly describing relevant experience within card payments, compliance, and release management.
