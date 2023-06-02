Regulatory Expert
2023-06-02
Are you interested in credit risk and want to collaborate with colleagues across the organisation? This role will give you the opportunity to work with interesting topics within credit risk and regulations.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Participate in the development of a proper and adequate group wide credit framework.
• Work with establishing and implementing new and update internal regulations to strengthen risk management and steering.
• Participate in large scale multi-discipline projects within credit risk.
• Interpret external regulations and expectation and create internal rules and regulations that fits Swedbank's lending processes.
• Be part of a team with experts in credit regulations, ESG and credit process development.
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor 's or Master 's degree within law, finance or equivalent.
• Ability to handle miscellaneous ad-hoc and problem-solving tasks spanning over the credit risk domain.
• Drive and willingness to learn and develop with a solution-oriented mindset.
• Experience from regulatory work from a consulting firm, FSA, financial institution, or from other highly regulated industry is meriting
• Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills
• Used to work independently with high level of responsibility
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
Be part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects and strengthening Swedbank credit risk management - promoting a sound credit risk culture. The team is highly skilled and responsible for the development of credit risk tools, upholding an adequate credit framework and governance and delivers ESG tools in the credit process. The role holder will be able to develop his or her knowledge within a broad and exciting filed". Alexander Duru, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 18.06.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Alexander Duru, +4670 608 43 04
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 858590288
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
