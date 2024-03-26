Regulatory Affairs Manager
Job description
Regulatory Affairs Manager - Gothenburg
Would you like the opportunity to work in a pharmaceutical company? Do you have experience of working with end-to-end document and submission publishing? Then this might be the right role for you!
We are now seeking Regulatory Affairs Managers for one of our clients in Gothenburg to join their Regulatory Affairs Management team. Could you be the one?
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences.
Responsibilities
What you'll do
Working in the role as Regulatory Affairs Manager (RAM) you will contribute to regulatory submission strategy, identify submission risks and opportunities, while leading simple through more complex regulatory applications and managing procedures through approval. You will also have more focus on the operational side of regulatory affairs.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and/or contribute to the planning, preparation, and delivery of submissions of varying complexity throughout the product's life cycle from either a global and/or regional perspective.
• Provide regulatory input/ expertise on procedural and documentation requirements as defined by Health Authorities for assigned deliverable(s) including submission delivery strategy of all dossiers and all application types per market and/or region and review of documents, e.g., response documents, study protocols, periodic safety reports
• Support operational and compliance activities for assigned regulatory tasks
• Provide coaching, mentoring and knowledge sharing within the regulatory skill group
• Contribute to and lead process improvement
• Identify regulatory risks and propose mitigations to appropriate member of cross functional teams
Do you have the essential qualifications for these roles?
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a University degree in science or a related field.
About randstad life sciences
Do you have knowledge within Regulatory Affairs and want to develop your skills further? Then apply now!
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
Do you have the essential qualifications for these roles?
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a University degree in science or a related field. If you have regulatory experience within the bio pharmaceutical industry or similar, this will be an advantage.
We believe that you possess good project management skills as well as leaderships skills and that you have excellent written and verbal communication skills. It's desirable if you have previous experience in leading multi-disciplinary project teams.
If you are ready to invest in yourself and your regulatory career, then this is the right challenge for you.
