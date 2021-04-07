Regional Visual Merchandiser - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB - Grafiska jobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm2021-04-07Do you want to join H&M on a journey, defining the way we create a seamless omni customer experience? If you have a genuine passion for growing business and see yourself in a role contributing to added customer value, a strong brand and digital growth - join us and take part in setting how we work to deliver an outstanding omni offer for our customers.H&M is on a journey to again become a truly customer-centric company. Building on our passion for the customer, we are upgrading the shopping experience and taking it to the next level. We 're changing our ways of working to offer our customers a seamless personalized shopping experience on their own terms - where they want, when they want. This means that we will put omni at the core of our business and accelerate to improve our omni customer experience.As part of our future organization we're strengthening the Regional Visual team. A team working cross-functionally to enhance the customer experience across all sales markets within the region, making sure that our collections look their absolute best in store. Together they create an inspiring and customized shopping experience and offer, making it possible for us to create a truly customer focused omni organization.Job DescriptionOn this journey we 're all collaborating to create the best omni customer offer for our customers and as a Regional Visual Merchandiser you will be a key player in making this happen in Region North. Together with your team you will work towards enhancing the visual customer experience, driving omni sales performance and customer centricity in all parts of your work.Key responsibilities include:Visual strategy:You provide all Sales markets with a clear visual strategy for your customer group based on customer insights and needs.Together with Regional sales team, identify commercial opportunities for each customer group and create a long-term commercial strategy.Create and execute best customer offer:You provide all Sales markets with clear and relevant commercial info based on potential and need in your region.Together with the sales team you maximize the potential for peek selling periods, main campaigns and activities for your customer group.Ensure EOP and clean out will enable clear story presentation in physical store.Support and develop:Support markets to improve the Visual level for your concepts.Follow-up implementation of new presentation guidelines and concept changes.QualificationsBeing part of our omni journey means there is not one clear path. We ask of you to be open to change and take part in creating an organization for the future. This is an opportunity for open minded team players that by being curious, innovative and forward-thinking, want to change our business and the whole industry. We ask you to be yourself, drive results, work towards goals and go for it with everything you've got.Besides your personality we see that you have:Experience from senior visual roles in Sales market and/or Area teamsExcellent garment presentation and styling skillsAbility to take actions for your customer group based on sales equation and selling resultStrong presentation and communication skillsA strong fashion interestsUnderstand how to collaborate cross functionally in order to achieve resultsAdditional InformationIf you want to join our exciting journey and a fantastic team, please upload your cover letter and CV (English) as soon as possible but at the latest 17 of April 2021. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. Do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Start date after agreementH&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-17H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige ABKungsgatan 4911121 STOCKHOLM5676375