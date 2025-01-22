Regional Transportation Specialist - Emca
2025-01-22
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Regional Transportation Specialist - EMCA
Would you like to focus on optimization and consolidation of freight between the different entities within EMCA? Do you have strong analytical and communications skills? Good! Then you can be the candidate for this new role in our team at Supply Chain.
Join our team
In this role, the focus will be on continuous improvements to increase efficiency, reduce time to market and finding synergies between the entities as well as tendering of express freight solutions. This position will assist in advancing the regional transportation within our supply chain as a competitive advantage to our customers as well as building a bridge between the different supply chain functions to focus on joint efforts that will add value for the company.
Your mission
In this role, you will work with many contact areas and your main tasks are:
• Support Regional Transportation in reaching KPI's in the following areas:
o Transportation cost within the region
o Transportation service and On Time Delivery to promised lead times
• Cost analysis
• Follow up on implemented savings activities to secure estimated savings targets
• Optimization of express freight
• Maintain an effective working relationship with local, regional, and global resources to ensure the successful implementation of regional or global initiatives
• Maintain internal systems and records as required
• Drive Supplier Development together with strategic suppliers within the region
• Participate in regional Supply Chain projects and support global projects when needed
• Maintain progress reporting to the Regional Transportation Manager - EMCA
Your profile
You have several years of experience of Supply Chain and/or Purchasing. In this role you need to have a good understanding of supply chain-, logistic-, purchasing and distribution processes. You also have strong English communications skills, both verbal and written. As a person you are solution oriented and a team player.
Location and travel
The location of this position will be in Fagersta or Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel will be required.
Other
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-02-02. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager Hanna Eriksson, EMCA Regional Transportation Manager (hanna.eriksson@epiroc.com
).
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist (dana.galova@epiroc.com
).
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
