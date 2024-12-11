Regional Supply Chain Planner
2024-12-11
Do you want to develop and learn more about Supply Chain Management while enhancing your own strategic planning skills and building an interesting network spread across the globe? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
We're now looking for a visionary, organized and team-oriented Regional Supply Chain Planner for the Africa region. You're part of a multicultural team, as part of the Stationary Crushing division, and you take lead in ensuring an optimized balance of services and net working capital that also meet our business targets. Welcome to our Sandvik world!
About your job
In this position - where analytics, collaboration and networks are keys - you interact with our sales teams in the Africa region by supporting them to grow in the business and ensure a successful operations planning process. Your aim is to enable us to carry out replenishment plans, forecast and evaluate optimal stock levels at our warehouses around the region. You spot trends and analyze data in a state-of-the-art planning tool, and you undertake weekly operational plans while considering KPIs such as inventory levels, days in inventory, obsolescence, fill rate, forecast bias and backlog.
You interact with relevant stakeholders to align customer expectations and demand planning, review inventory parameters and balance stock levels with our front- and backline. You lead the S&OP process, and to stay on top of our game, you drive and participate in improvements and best practices in our systems, processes and ways of working.
This position is based in Svedala - a fast and easy commute from surrounding cities such as Malmö, Lund and Ystad, and with our site located just across from the train station. We offer the opportunity to combine on-site and remote work. Some travel in the region is included as you're visiting sales teams and customers to further support and understand the needs of our business.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics or Industrial Economy, and a core understanding of Supply Chain Management. A few years' experience of working in the field is valued, but we're also open to applications from recent graduates with the right skills, personality and attitude. You're an advanced user of Excel and it's beneficial to have skills in SAP and experience working in Logility Voyager Planning or other planning systems. We operate in a global setting, which calls for fluency in English, verbally and written, while knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
As a natural collaborator with great communication abilities, you easily build and maintain trust within your networks. You both inspire and challenge stakeholders in performing accurate reporting and planning. With a curious, analytical and strategic mindset, you're able to understand, plan and forecast numbers and statistics. You thrive on identifying problems and finding the best possible solutions and you embrace improvements by being creative and taking new initiatives.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Magnus Richardsson, recruiting manager, magnus.richardsson@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than January 7, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0073441.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Stationsplan 1
233 31 SVEDALA
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Svedala
