Refrigeration Engineer
Heatly AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2023-09-01
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heatly AB i Helsingborg
, Markaryd
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Pushing boundaries for a sustainable future
Can clean-energy tech change the world? We say yes. Here's why. The way we heat our homes today is responsible for 15% of all of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable, clean energy solutions is the easiest and most impactful way households can play their part in net zero.
We are a next-generation home energy champion. We passionately believe that creating smart, sustainable homes is our way to make a positive impact in the world. Clean-energy tech is purposeful work. Urgent work. We'd love you to do it with us.
About the role
We are expanding our Product and Development department and are looking for a skilled Refrigeration Engineer to join our Refrigeration team. Your primary focus will be on developing and designing heat pump refrigeration circuits regarding performance and reliability. As our Refrigeration Engineer you will have the opportunity to make key decisions in our product development and play an essential role in the creation of our product. You will also proactively monitor and track changing requirements and propose improvements accordingly.
Other responsibilities includes:
• Provide technical support and guidance to the team
• Determine necessary test and evaluations and analyze the results
• Collaborate with external partners and vendors
• Provide and implement solutions aligning with functionality, cost, quality, and user requirements
What we would like you to have
Besides an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to deal with constant change, we would like you to have the following:
• Bachelor's degree in engineering or related field (or equivalent professional experience)
• Solid knowledge of HVAC, refrigeraton, and thermodynamics
• Hands-on experience with refrigeration systems
It's also beneficial if you have some of the following:
• Experience in testing and validation
• Knowledge of European standards relevant to refrigeration systems and heat pumps
• Understanding of the product development process
As a person, we would like you to be:
• Entrepreneurial and confident
• A strong communicator and team player
• Problem-solving and attentive to details
What's in it for you
• Competitive salary
• Rewarding secondary benefits
• The chance to build a global company and transformative products
• Fast-moving growth journey making a positive impact on the world
• Supportive and inclusive culture alive with learning opportunities
At Aira, We're not just champions of next-generation energy, we're champions in Diversity and Inclusion too. We believe that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and creativity and enables us to better serve our customers and communities. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. We will never accept any form of discrimination and believe that together, we can drive a new era for our people and planet.
Ready to find true purpose in your work?
Send me your application today. Any questions? I'm here to help. You'll find my contact details below. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heatly AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Home Jobbnummer
8079774