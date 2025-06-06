Redovisningsassistent i Borås!
Hirely AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Borås Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Borås
2025-06-06
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Borås
, Alingsås
, Härryda
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
We are looking for a motivated Economics student based in Borås to join our team. The position requires availability to work at least one day per week during the academic semesters and full-time during holiday periods.
As an Accounting Assistant, you belong to the Accounting Department at TF Bank AB's headquarters and report to the Group Accounting Manager. Your tasks involve handling accounting for both TF Bank and Avarda. The primary focus of your duties is to support the Accountants, especially in managing supplier invoices, daily bookkeeping, and reconciling settlement accounts with merchants. Experienced Accounting Assistants are also expected to assist with additional Accountant tasks as detailed in the Accountant Job Description.
Daily Tasks:
Supplier Invoice Management: Reading, coding, and reminders.
Ongoing Bookkeeping.
Monthly Closing and Monthly Tasks:
Reconciliation of All Settlement Accounts with Merchants Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://meetastudent.com/ Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9377591