Redovisningsassistent - Leverantörsreskontra
H2GS AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Boden Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Boden
2023-05-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
Redovisningsassistent / Accounts Payable
H2GS Boden AB is currently seeking an Accounts Payable (Redovisningsekonom) to join our team. As our Accounts Payable, you will be responsible for registering incoming invoices, scanning, distributing and posting the invoices in our ERP-system NetSuite. You will also prepare payments and be involved in reconciliations and monthly financial statements. Since we are in a growth phase you will be part of setting our processes in the area of finance and document them.
As our Accounts Payable, you will play a key role in ensuring that our financial processes are running smoothly and efficiently and be an important part of our team!
Responsibilities:
• Ensure that all supplier invoices are correctly posted in the system according to the chart of accounts.
• Ensure that all received invoices are recorded and scanned.
• Ensure that all supplier invoices are paid on time
• Ensure that a correct reservation is made for accrued expenses regarding invoices that have not been notarized/received before the end of the month.
• Ensure that the company's financial policies and procedures are followed in your area of responsibility
• VAT reporting to tax authorities
• Periodizations
• Keeping up to date with tax regulations, such as VAT, representation, non-deductible expenses, etc.
You will work closely to the project team incurring the invoice flow and the Financial Accountant. You will report to Head of Accounting and Financial control.
Qualifications:
• At least 3 years of relevant experience
• Good knowledge of the Swedish and English languages, both orally and in writing.
• Strong personal drive and good flexibility
• Excellent Excel skills
• Knowledge of bookkeeping principles
• Attention to detail
• Collaborative and good communication skills
• Familiarity with financial software such as NetSuite is a merit
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Kontakt
Karl Segergren karl.segergren@h2greensteel.com +46 76 186 37 23 Jobbnummer
7727480