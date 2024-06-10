Redovisningsansvarig till Thunderkick AB
For an English version, please scroll down
Thunderkick är en spelutvecklare som grundades 2012, bolaget agerar inom casinobranschen med kunder över hela världen. Bolaget är en av de få studios som fortfarande är självständiga och befinner sig nu i en spännande utvecklingsfas. Huvudkontoret ligger på Vasagatan i Stockholm city, här är det en familjär känsla, i allt från att du tar av dig skorna när du kommer, spelar rundpingis eller gamear tillsammans på lunchen. Varje torsdag har man gemensam innebandy eller padel för de som vill. Utsikten från kontoret är hisnande och arbetsplatsen har hybridlösning och fina förmåner som till exempel fem extra lediga dagar per år. Dessutom har man en låg personalomsättning. Som Redovisningsansvarig får du en ny roll där uppdraget till en början består av att plocka hem redovisningen för moderbolaget som idag är outsourcad.
Thunderkick är en internationell organisation med dotterbolag på Malta och Isle of man. Dotterbolagen har sina lokala redovisningsbyråer som fortsatt kommer stötta i lokala redovisningsfrågor även när redovisningen är insourcad till huvudkontoret. Vid årsskiftet kommer redovisningen gå över till Xledger som affärssystem, idag arbetar man i moderbolaget i Fortnox. I din roll får du möjlighet att påverka ekonomifunktionen och kommer själv att få utvecklas med nya arbetsuppgifter.
I rollen rapporterar du till Hanna som är CFO hon beskriver företaget ungefär såhär "här arbetar vi med en nyskapande anda och vårt motto är att man få vara som man vill. Här får du en utmanande och rolig roll, vi är ett snabbväxande bolag och den här resan är väldigt givande och lärorik".
Som Redovisningsansvarig får du ta ett stort eget ansvar och hantera komplexa redovisningsfrågor och tillsammans med CFO se till att regelverk inom spelbranschen speglar en korrekt redovisning. I din roll kommer du arbeta med och ansvara för:
* Löpande redovisning för det svenska moderbolaget och de två dotterbolagen
* Löner för moderbolaget
* Månads- och årsbokslut
* Rapportering till externa myndigheter
* Processförbättringar
För att lyckas i rollen tror vi att du:
* Har en akademisk utbildning inom ekonomi
* Har erfarenhet ifrån en liknande roll där du har hanterat löner och den löpande redovisningen enligt K3. Meriterande om du arbetat i Xledger, Power BI och Fortnox lön.
* Talar och skriver engelska obehindrat
Det här är helt enkelt en stor roll i en organisation som alltid är på jakt efter djärva, nyfikna, noggranna och kreativa optimister.
Du kan läsa mer om Thunderkick här https://www.thunderkick.com/
Varmt välkommen med din ansökan - du är efterlängtad!
Har du några frågor är du varmt välkommen att kontakta någon av oss:
Jeanette Elm, 070-353 55 73 jeanette.elm@financefamily.se
Robert Persson, 070-247 81 44 robert.persson@financefamily.se
P.S. Vi jobbar kompetensbaserat och önskar därför inget personligt brev. Urval sker löpande och tjänsten kan komma att tillsättas innan sista ansökningsdag.
Thunderkick is a game developer founded in 2012, the company operates in the casino industry with customers all over the world. The company is one of the few studios that is still independent and is in an exciting stage of growth ( eller is experiencing an exiting development phase). The head office is located on Vasagatan in Stockholm city, here you sense a family feeling, in everything from you taking off your shoes when you arrive, playing round table tennis or gaming together at lunch. Every Thursday there is joint floorball or padel for those who want. The view from the office is breathtaking and the workplace has a hybrid solution and good benefits such as five extra days off per year. In addition, there is a low staff turnover. As Accounting Manager, you get a new role where the assignment initially consists of insourcing the accounts for the parent company, which is currently outsourced.
Thunderkick is an international organization with subsidiaries in Malta and the Isle of Man. The subsidiaries have their local accounting offices which will continue to give their support in local accounting to the head office. At the end of the year, the accounting will be transferred to Xledger as a business system, today you work in Fortnox for the parent company. In your role, you will have the opportunity to influence the finance function and develop yourself with new tasks.
In the role, you report to Hanna, who is the CFO. She describes the company something like this: "here we work with an creative, innovative spirit and our motto is that you can be yourself. At Thunderkick you get a challenging and fun role, we are a fast-growing company and this journey is very giving and educational".
As Accounting Manager, you need to take a great deal of personal responsibility and handle complex accounting issues and, together with the CFO, ensure that regulations within the gaming industry reflect correct accounting. In the role, you will work with and be responsible for:
• Current accounting for the Swedish parent company and the two subsidiaries
• Salaries for the parent company
• Monthly and annual accounts
• Reporting to external authorities
• Process improvements
To succeed in the role, we believe that you:
• Has an academic education in economics
• Have experience from a similar role where you have handled salaries and the ongoing accounting according to K3. Meritorious if you have worked in Xledger, Power BI and Fortnox salary.
• Speaks and writes English fluently
This is simply a big responsibility in an organization that is always on the lookout for bold, curious, accurate and creative optimists.
You can read more about Thunderkick here https://www.thunderkick.com/
Welcome with your application - if you have any questions, you are most welcome to contact Robert or Jeanette:robert.persson@financefamily.se
070-247 81 44jeanette.elm@financefamily.se
070-353 55 73
