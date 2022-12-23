Recruitment Coordinator
2022-12-23
As our HR organization grows and competition for talent becomes more challenging, we are committed to investing in a brand new Talent Acquisition team where you will play an important role. We are looking forward welcoming a new Recruitment Coordinator to join a highly motivated and passionate team who are embarking on a new and exciting journey together are about to establish new way of working.
We are now looking for a Recruitment Coordinator who will
Support the local Talent Acquisition team with all recruitment related activities in the ATS system, with hiring managers and candidates. You will also manage own recruitment processes related to trainees, intern ships and routine hires and ensure they are continuously improved and made more efficient. In addition, you are expected to support in reporting, KPI tracking and other related support needed for the TA activities.
Manage own recruitment processes, primarily linked to interns, trainees, and routine hires
Support the local TA team on recruitment related activities such as writing and publishing ads, candidate communication, sourcing of candidates, scheduling of interviews, references etc.
Support in the planning and execution of student related activities such as student fairs
Follow up on recruitment related KPI's and reporting with the ambition to optimize our processes for the future
To establish yourself successfully in this role
We believe that you have a Bachelor's degree, preferably within HR or Business
You have some experience from working with recruitment and/ or HR-related questions, or you are newly graduated and are now looking for your first job to start your HR-career
You are skilled in the English and Swedish language, both verbally and in writing
Your personality and ambitions are more important for us than your experience on the paper. We are looking for you who wants to learn and have goals for further development within an HR-organization. You who are hungry for new challenges and wanting to make a change, be a part of a transformation journey.
We believe you are
Someone who works according to a clear process, organizes and plans your work well and have the interest, will and ability to help others and make an effort to deliver solutions. Being calm, attentive and accommodating in your treatment is the key to success in this role, as well as having good communication skills that mean that you convey messages in a simple way and are responsive and adapt your communication to the recipient. Collaborating and exchanging ideas in a non-prestige full way comes completely natural to you and you set high goals for yourself and work hard and ambitiously to reach these goals.
Why join us?
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how we work? Are you looking for a place to grow professionally? If that describes what you are looking for, we will gladly make way for your ambitions as we offer you countless career opportunities. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Another good reason to join Nouryon and the newly formed Talent Acquisition team is that you get to work with great and talented recruiters; Erika, Valeria and Alina who does not only want to drive improvements forward but enjoy having fun at work! You will also collaborate with all the other fantastic HR colleagues we have on our team. With Sandra as leader of the team you will get a manager who involves you in both strategic questions as well as in everyday work for continuous improvements. She is inclusive and let you work autonomously but she believes we deliver as a team.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to the Head of Talent Acquisition Nordics and North America, Sandra Gillberg, sandra.gillberg@nouryon.com
, and is based in our brand new offices in Gamlestaden, Gothenburg.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded as we care for data privacy and the protection of your personal data.
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö, +46 709 57 74 27
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
If you have any general questions or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
The application process
After the closing date, we will start the selection process.
In our first selection we thoroughly go through all the applications. If your skills and qualifications match the profile we are looking for, you will be invited to an initial phone interview that takes approximately 30 minutes. If you proceed in our selection process, we invite you to a face-to-face interview that takes about 1,5 hours. There you will meet with the hiring manager.
We look forward to your application!
We kindly ask you as an internal candidate to apply with your Nouryon email.
