Recruiter with sales background wanted!
2023-01-24
Workwide Group works with recruitment and marketing of jobs abroad. In this role, you match jobseekers with many of the highest-ranked employers such as Netflix, Rituals, Expedia, and TikTok.
This role is suitable for you who love to be challenged and want to work in an international business environment with great opportunities to influence your development. At Workwide Group, we have all the knowledge and all the resources needed for you to be able to achieve your goals, you decide for yourself how far you want to reach!
Our work culture
We are fast-paced, ambitious, technology-driven, and familiar. As we are a small company, everyone contributes together to the development and knowledge required for us to achieve our goals. If you are goal- and business-driven, thirsty for knowledge, and want to develop as well as contribute to the development of others, then you should apply for a job with us.
About the job
As a recruiter, you have the overall responsibility for our candidates getting jobs with our clients. The daily work mainly consists of contact via LinkedIn, and our database as well as screening of incoming applications and conducting interviews. To do this efficiently and successfully, you must have high digital skills. The work also includes collaboration with customers and our sales team. The most central areas of responsibility are:
• Recruitment of candidates for your customers' international job opportunities
• To place candidates against monthly goals
• Provide excellent candidate and client experiences
Requirements
• Excellent knowledge of English
• Experience in telephone-based sales- or recruitment with performance-based salary conditions
• Accustomed to working with digital tools
Meritorious
• Fluency in other languages such as German, Dutch, French, or one of the Nordic languages
• Previous experience as a recruiter and/or service profession
• University degree - preferably in communication, business administration, or sales
• Has lived, studied, and/or worked abroad
We offer
• A flexible and developing workplace with competent and helpful colleagues from all over Europe
• Base salary, and commission
• A thorough introduction and industry training
• Work from home one day a week
• Modern and newly renovated office in the heart of Karlstad
• Social events (dinners, table tennis tournaments, after-work activities, etc.)
• An individual development project is offered to all employees (5 hours/week)
• Career development program
• Wellness
• Life insurance
Apply today if you want to be part of a small and promising company going into scale-up mode! Starting period will be when the right person is available.
About Karlstad
Workwide Group is based in Karlstad, Sweden. Karlstad is a beautiful mid-sized town located right between Oslo, Gothenburg, and Stockholm. With rivers and canals flowing through this university town, plenty of bars, and restaurants it has the perfect mix between urban and nature, we're sure you are going to like it here.
We look forward to speaking with you!
