2024-09-27
Job DescriptionTo our client we are now looking for a Recruiter!
You will join the Business and P&T TA teams, and you will play aleading role in identifying and engaging top internal and external talent, contributing to company growth and employer brand.
What You'll Do Be a trusted talent acquisition advisor forour clients'sbusiness and global units, with a continuous pulse on the internal and external candidate landscape for key areas of hire. You will work with key stakeholders to build creative strategies around sourcing and attracting diverse talent.
You will ensure that the recruitment process holds a high validity and that candidates are being assessed in an equitable way. You will recommend and drive improvements to enhance and scale theoverall recruiting practice and collaborate and share knowledge and practices with the global Talent Acquisition and HR team.
Qualifications You have a relevant Bachelor's degree or equivalent.
You have experience working as an in-house recruiter with high-volumes in a global andvibrant environment.
Experience of working in a tech company is beneficial.
You are fluent inEnglish and Swedish in speech and writing.
Personal Qualities To thrive in the role of Recruiter you are driven and always find ways of improving the quality of your work. You strive for collaboration and have great interpersonal skills.You are passionate about ensuring that each candidatehas an outstanding and positive experience and you have great communication skills.
Company DescriptionOur client is a tech company that offers streaming services to large parts of the world. Their popular headquarters is in Stockholm, but if you want to work at home to a certain extent, they also offer that option. The corporate language here is English.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possibleand the assignment is expected to run until May 2025 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16
JobBusters AB
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se 0765115611
8925761