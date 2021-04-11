Receptionist/Administrative Assistant - The We Select Company AB - Receptionistjobb i Stockholm
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
The We Select Company AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11
Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos The We Select Company AB i Stockholm
Coolest tech in the world
We invent and produce the world's coolest technology. We manufacture a solar cell which is so much more, we choose to call it a material, it even has a name: Powerfoyle. It can convert any light into energy, whether you are indoors or out, whether from a lamp or the sun, any light can now become a source of power for the devices you use daily. Together with leading tech companies we co-create better products with endless energy making people's lives simpler while minimizing the impact on our environment.
Basically, we invent, engineer, and provide world changing technology to improve everyday life.
We need you to help us reach our vision to touch the lives of a billion people by 2030. With a world changing technology, a vision to reach anyone anywhere, we need to recruit amazing people for the right jobs and hope you join us in this journey.
We are now growing and are looking for a top talent receptionist how has extensive experience within the service sector.
About the job
Since we are a company that challenge the ordinary and make the impossible possible, no days are never the same. However, for this position you will have some work tasks as a part of your daily work routine. Examples of work tasks:
Be responsible for serving visitors by greeting, welcoming and directing them appropriately. As well as notify employees of visitor's arrival
Maintain security by following procedures, monitoring the reception and issuing visitor badges
Inform our employees with relevant information, if necessary
Be in charge of ordering lunch and refill our coffee stations and fruit baskets
These are just some examples on top of our heads. As mentioned, no days are the same which means that you need be flexible and have a problem-solving mindset.
What about you
Our recruitment process focuses as much on personality/culture fit as it does on merit. We're looking for you who embody our values and strive to reach our vision of a self-powered and sustainable daily life. That said, this role will require a solid experience from a service focused job, perhaps you have a couple of years working as a hostess or receptionist at a hotel? We are looking for our next Exegerian who can surprise us and love to be innovative when providing first class support and service!
What now?
We hire continuously, so don't wait to send you application. If you do not have a resume at hand you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile. If you have questions regarding the process please contact responsible Recruiter Julia Winberg, 070 913 58.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
The We Select Company AB
Brinellvägen 32
11428 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5683759
