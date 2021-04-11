Receptionist/Administrative Assistant - The We Select Company AB - Receptionistjobb i Stockholm

The We Select Company AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm2021-04-11Coolest tech in the worldWe invent and produce the world's coolest technology. We manufacture a solar cell which is so much more, we choose to call it a material, it even has a name: Powerfoyle. It can convert any light into energy, whether you are indoors or out, whether from a lamp or the sun, any light can now become a source of power for the devices you use daily. Together with leading tech companies we co-create better products with endless energy making people's lives simpler while minimizing the impact on our environment.Basically, we invent, engineer, and provide world changing technology to improve everyday life.We need you to help us reach our vision to touch the lives of a billion people by 2030. With a world changing technology, a vision to reach anyone anywhere, we need to recruit amazing people for the right jobs and hope you join us in this journey.We are now growing and are looking for a top talent receptionist how has extensive experience within the service sector.About the jobSince we are a company that challenge the ordinary and make the impossible possible, no days are never the same. However, for this position you will have some work tasks as a part of your daily work routine. Examples of work tasks:Be responsible for serving visitors by greeting, welcoming and directing them appropriately. As well as notify employees of visitor's arrivalMaintain security by following procedures, monitoring the reception and issuing visitor badgesInform our employees with relevant information, if necessaryBe in charge of ordering lunch and refill our coffee stations and fruit basketsThese are just some examples on top of our heads. As mentioned, no days are the same which means that you need be flexible and have a problem-solving mindset.What about youOur recruitment process focuses as much on personality/culture fit as it does on merit. We're looking for you who embody our values and strive to reach our vision of a self-powered and sustainable daily life. That said, this role will require a solid experience from a service focused job, perhaps you have a couple of years working as a hostess or receptionist at a hotel? We are looking for our next Exegerian who can surprise us and love to be innovative when providing first class support and service!What now?We hire continuously, so don't wait to send you application. If you do not have a resume at hand you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile. If you have questions regarding the process please contact responsible Recruiter Julia Winberg, 070 913 58.2021-04-11Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01The We Select Company ABBrinellvägen 3211428 STOCKHOLM5683759