Receptionist
Arjeplog Hotel Silverhatten AB / Receptionistjobb / Arjeplog Visa alla receptionistjobb i Arjeplog
2026-07-21
, Sorsele
, Arvidsjaur
, Malå
, Jokkmokk
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arjeplog Hotel Silverhatten AB i Arjeplog
As a receptionist, you will coordinate with colleagues across different departments and help ensure smooth daily operations in accordance with Silver Resort's standards and guidelines.
You will be working at the front office of one of our hotels, Silverhatten or Kraja.
You are a service-minded and positive person who enjoys meeting new people and working in a fast-paced environment. You are comfortable handling multiple tasks simultaneously and naturally provide support to both guests and colleagues.
We believe you have previous experience in guest service or similar roles. You are fluent in English, and knowledge of German, French, or Italian is considered an advantage. Previous experience working in a hotel reception is also a strong merit.
Main responsibilities:
Assisting guests with check-in and check-out
Providing guest service and information
Handling complaints and problem-solving
Cooperating with other departments
Billing and administrative tasks Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8101493-2109386". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arjeplog Hotel Silverhatten AB
(org.nr 556516-6492), https://silverresort.teamtailor.com
Silvervägen 1 (visa karta
)
938 32 ARJEPLOG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Silver Resort Kontakt
Serena Raffini serena.raffini@silverresort.se Jobbnummer
10008143