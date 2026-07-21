Receptionist

Arjeplog Hotel Silverhatten AB / Receptionistjobb / Arjeplog
2026-07-21


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As a receptionist, you will coordinate with colleagues across different departments and help ensure smooth daily operations in accordance with Silver Resort's standards and guidelines.
You will be working at the front office of one of our hotels, Silverhatten or Kraja.
You are a service-minded and positive person who enjoys meeting new people and working in a fast-paced environment. You are comfortable handling multiple tasks simultaneously and naturally provide support to both guests and colleagues.
We believe you have previous experience in guest service or similar roles. You are fluent in English, and knowledge of German, French, or Italian is considered an advantage. Previous experience working in a hotel reception is also a strong merit.
Main responsibilities:

Assisting guests with check-in and check-out

Providing guest service and information

Handling complaints and problem-solving

Cooperating with other departments

Billing and administrative tasks

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8101493-2109386".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Arjeplog Hotel Silverhatten AB (org.nr 556516-6492), https://silverresort.teamtailor.com
Silvervägen 1 (visa karta)
938 32  ARJEPLOG

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Silver Resort

Kontakt
Serena Raffini
serena.raffini@silverresort.se

Jobbnummer
10008143

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