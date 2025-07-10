Receptionist
About the Role:
As a CBRE Receptionist, you will provide administrative tasks to a department or office. This includes greeting visitors, answering calls, setting up meeting rooms, and other duties.
This job is part of the Workplace Experience function. They are responsible for providing world-class customer service to the clients and visitors of a designated building.
What You'll Do:
* Receive and direct incoming calls to appropriate personnel and voicemail.
* Greet clients, applicants, and visitors upon arrival. Issue visitor passes and parking validations and follow security protocols.
* Schedule and prepare meeting and conference rooms. This includes room setup, placing catering orders, and securing technological equipment. Request building and housekeeping services as needed.
* Perform general clerical duties including distributing office faxes and packages and ordering office supplies.
* Track incoming and outgoing packages, mail, and freight. Arrange messenger service as needed. Arrange hospitality services for guests such as transportation, tickets, reservations, etc.
* Use existing procedures to solve straightforward problems while having a limited opportunity to exercise discretion.
* Impact through clearly defined duties, methods, and tasks are described in detail.
* Deliver own output by following defined procedures and processes under close supervision and guidance.
What You'll Need:
* Completed relevant education with up to 2 years of job-related experience.
* Ability to follow basic work routines and standards in the application of work.
* Communication skills to exchange straightforward information.
* Working knowledge of Microsoft Office products. Examples include Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.
* Strong organizational skills with an inquisitive mindset.
Basic math skills. Ability to calculate simple figures such as percentages, discounts, and markups.
