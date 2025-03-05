Receiving Manager
2025-03-05
The Receiving Manager will be responsible for all goods received in the warehouse and returned products.
Manages and develops supervisors and employees. Manages Receiving operations. Analyses and rectifies observed inefficiencies and maintains a safe working environment. Upholds excellence in member service.
• Provides efficient training programs, ensures schedules answer department's needs. Directs and advises employees regarding their performance and participates in daily operations.
• Ensures best merchandising practices, procedures and standards are followed. Oversees product presentation and merchandising as well as their quality.
• Develops, counsels, trains and directs department personnel. Makes recommendations for hiring, promotion and termination to Warehouse Manager. Reviews and approves area timecards. Drafts and participates in presentation of employee performance evaluations.
• Oversees the flow of operations and makes sure that no inefficiency hinders department's procedures.
• Maintains high level of teamwork and communication both inside and outside the department.
• Ensure cooperation with the rest of the warehouse.
• Determines production requirements based on income statement elaborated from weekly or monthly calculations recording totals of sales and expenses. Develops and implements sales and merchandising plan for the warehouse.
• Monitors equipment specific to the department, ensures that forklift checklists are signed everyday , calls and schedules for repair as needed.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Omfattning
