Real-Time Analyst - Samsung
Transcom AB Stockholm / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-10
About the Role
Are you ready to step into a role where every second counts? We're looking for a sharp, detail-oriented RTA to join our team and help us keep our Samsung operations running seamlessly. If you thrive under pressure, love solving puzzles, and have a knack for spotting trends, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Key Responsibilities
As a Real-Time Analyst for Samsung, amongst other duties, you will:
Keep your finger on the pulse-monitor real-time data, agent activity, and performance to ensure everything stays on track.
Act quickly-raise alerts and escalate issues when things don't go as planned.
Be an efficiency expert-analyse trends, recommend solutions, and optimise staffing and resources in real-time.
Collaborate with brilliant minds-work closely with operations, workforce teams, and IT to solve challenges as they arise.
Stay ahead of the curve-update attendance records, manage skill changes, and ensure the right people are in the right place at the right time.
Ensure local labour laws are adhered to at all times.
Sharing data on a weekly/monthly basis with local Operations to ensure that individual and team performance targets are met.
What We Offer
Career Development: Begin with a structured onboarding program, followed by opportunities to specialise in product knowledge or progress into leadership roles.
Work Environment: A collaborative office in Kista with access to an on-site gym, sauna, and rooftop terrace.
Health and Wellbeing: Comprehensive insurance and pension plan, plus a free on-site fitness centre and discounted meals through the Edenred program.
What We're Looking For
Language Skills: Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Education: Completion of secondary school/Gymnasium.
Characteristics: Adaptable, patient, with strong communication skills and a service-oriented mindset. Prior experience is meritorious but not required - we value your personality and drive above all.
Strong analytical skills and a high level of proficiency in Excel and/or reporting tools
Recruitment Process
Our streamlined process involves:
Application: Submit your application through our website .
First Interviews: For selected candidates, we conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage early applications.
Final Interviews: Final interviews will consist of you meeting our Real-Time Manager to gain a more in-depth understanding of the position, the responsibilities and for you to get a feel for the company.
We aim for our recruitment process to take less than two weeks, from application to decision. For any enquiries, feel free to reach out to me at reece.mctavish@transcom.com
.
About Transcom
With over 90 contact centres in 29 countries, Transcom is a global leader in customer service solutions. We take pride in fostering an inclusive and growth-oriented work culture. Here, you'll find support, tight-knit teams, and ample opportunities for advancement. Ready to be part of a company that values hard work, teamwork, and support? Start your journey with Transcom today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transcom AB
(org.nr 556201-3234), https://transcom.com/
Gullforssgatan 4 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Transcom AB Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryteringsansvarig
Reece McTavish reece.mctavish@transcom.com Jobbnummer
9096341