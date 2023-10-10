Re-marketing Lead to Polestar Automotive
Adecco Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
As a Re-marketing lead at Polestar Sweden, you will be responsible for coordinating Polestar 's Pre-owned vehicle program and remarketing in Sweden. Their Direct Sales business model gives them a unique opportunity to create the most revolutionary and customer focused used car buying experience.
In this role, you will be responsible for creating the best possible buying experience for Polestar 's customers while maximising their sales results and those of their investing partners. You will also support with the pricing strategy of Pre-owned Polestar vehicles as well as coordinate the Internal car fleet in Sweden.
Your main responsibilities will include to:
• Support remarketing sales and monitor Pre-owned Polestar stock
• Drive partnerships with local service providers in remarketing area
• Ensure fulfilment of Pre-owned Polestar standards across operations through regular audits and provided training
• Develop new and innovative sales strategies for used cars to enhance the second cycle of vehicles
• Report and follow-up on sales performance and KPIs
• Support de-fleet process of internal and company cars
• Develop local pricing strategies and tools to drive revenue and align with partners on pricing strategy
• Continue improvement of Pre-owned Polestar program to ensure a competitive customer offer
• Work proactive with analysis of residual value
• Monitor market residual value performance against competitors
This is a fixed term assignment through Adecco with the potential for permanent employment. The role will be based in Gothenburg and reports to the Head of Sales of Polestar Sweden. At Polestar, they progress every day and need people that also want to create something outstanding.
About you
To be successful in this role, you need to have/be:
• Interest in data analysis, market sales analysis and lead management
• Experience in the automotive industry
• Experience in working with key accounts and financial service providers
• Knowledge of, and general interest, in e-commerce
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office
• Excellent communication skills
• Detail and process oriented
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
We also see that as a person you have a 'can do ' attitude and solid organisational skills. You are analytic, data driven and comfortable to collaborate with diverse levels of stakeholders. You thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. Further, you are flexible and creative both independently and within a team. Last but not least, you have a passion for people, and electric vehicles.
About Polestar
We are Polestar. We are detail obsessed, performance focused and determined to make the most advanced and exciting electric cars the world has ever seen. We blaze our own trail, one without compromise. We don 't believe in shortcuts; we innovate constantly, and we are relentless in our pursuit of the best. We 're expanding, and we need people who share our vision and want to be part of something different.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
Keywords
Re-marketing Lead, Remarketing Sales, Sales, Polestar, Automotive, Gothenburg, Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-43228". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Evelina Hjortskog Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8179772