RAN Stability Verification Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Want to start or continue your career development, working in one of the most exciting and innovative industries? This is a unique opportunity for an enthusiastic and hard-working individual, to thrive in one of the most sought-after employers in Sweden. What can YOU bring to Ericsson?
We are eagerly searching for a person who brings energy, passion, initiative, a curious mindset, and above all, a passion for learning and growing. Your qualities and values are characteristics that Ericsson strongly encourages, as well as respect for colleagues. Our People and Customers are what drives us forward and underpins everything that we do.
The role of RAN Stability System Verification Engineer is located in Kista Sweden. Ericsson promotes and supports, a hybrid workplace environment. This is a full-time, and permanent based position within the Customer Experience (CX) organization. Your main focus will be testing, troubleshooting, and delivering, Ericsson RAN Access Network (RAN) products to our global Customers. You will also be expected to develop your Cloud Native skills, in developing innovative solutions that moves Ericsson further, along the Digitalization pathway.
The ideal candidate should bring all of the qualities aforementioned, together with an engineering background, where one is able to demonstrate strong and proven analytical skills. Teamwork is an integral part of this role, and the candidate should have very good communication skills, and be energized working in a strong, team environment
We are actively seeking the next wave of tech talent through our NextGen graduate initiative in Stockholm. This opportunity is for recent graduates with 0-3 years of experience who are eager to launch a meaningful career in technology. Although we have an exceptional team in place, we are always focused on building for the future. If you're ready to make an impact, this is your chance to join us.
What you will do:
• Drive end-to-end system level tests in RAN technologies. Is the product suitable to release to the Customer?
• Perform requirement analysis for feature integration and verification. Does the requirement meet what the Customer expects?
• Perform system level troubleshooting procedures. Is my issue related to product, or environment?
• Deliver software assessments based on a data-driven and analytical approach. Which parts of the data are critical to my decision?
• Participate in customer validation tests. How well did our tests address the requirements?
• Drive continuous improvements of products, structures and processes. How can we improve?
• Develop competence in technical domain. Am I continually upskilling myself?
• Create innovative solutions which increase the teams' efficiency. How can we reduce the lead-time?
You will bring:
• Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Science or Engineering
• Excellent analytical and problem solving/troubleshooting skills
• Logical and critical thinking skills
• Self-motivator and have a can-do attitude
• Strong team & interpersonal skills
• Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
Additional Assets:
• NR & LTE knowledge or experience is desired (or a keen interest demonstrated)
• Awareness of Software Development Life Cycle
• Some Data Science exposure, such as Python, R or equivalent
• Knowledge of Cloud Native principles, Machine Learning and AI
• Git/Gerrit
• Jenkins and Linux Shell scripting Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "761910-43298332". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9271664