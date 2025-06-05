Ran Digital Twin Researcher
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
About Ericsson Research
Ericsson Research develops new communication solutions and standards. The organization is responsible for providing Ericsson with world-class system concepts, technology innovations, and research methodology.
About this Opportunity:
Network digital twins are a transformative tool in research for future radio access networks and applications. They enable simulations of 5G-Advanced and 6G network performance with unprecedented accuracy, allowing for illustrative visualization of performance metrics at both the network and consumer level in ways that were previously impossible. This powerful technology offers new insights into the capabilities and potential of modern networks.
In this role, you'll focus on creating cutting edge digital representations of physical environments-like buildings and streets-and simulating the interactions of radio networks and user devices within these spaces. You'll leverage state of the art tools and technologies to refine and automate our digital twin pipeline, transforming complex data into actionable insights.
From generating and synchronizing network digital twins using diverse data sources to visualizing and analyzing results, you'll be at the forefront of technological advancement and contribute to Ericsson's technology strategy. You will collaborate with industry experts and use cutting-edge solutions to make a tangible impact on network modeling and analysis.
If you're passionate about innovation and eager to contribute to transformative projects, we want you on our team!
What you will do
* Ensure technology leadership and profitable business for Ericsson by contributing to Ericsson's RAN digital twins modelling tools and performance evaluations.
* Identify new opportunities for state-of-the-art RAN simulations and implement solutions to enable best practice evaluations of use cases and scenarios (e.g. data-driven, 3D modelling, visualizations, industry platforms).
* Communicate results, a very important aspect of the work we do.
Skills you bring
• PhD or MSc in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Strong expertise in software engineering, programming with Python or other languages.
• Proficiency in packaging and distributing software using Python, including experience with creating and maintaining Python packages, managing dependencies, and handling version control and releases.
• DevOps, testing, git, AWS, Linux, CI/CD, 3D, UI/UX, APIs, data visualization, rendering, geodata knowledge.
• Knowledge of wireless communication, mathematical modelling, and radio network simulations is meriting.
• Experience from research or development of simulation/evaluation tools in any scientific field are considered valuable merits.
As a person you are:
• Interested in putting together pipelines and tools to incorporate the latest technologies into our simulation flows.
• Having an artistic and creative side is a bonus for this position, where novel 3D visualizations of results to customers and stakeholders is a key component. Experience from Pixar USD is of special interest.
• Excellent networking, collaboration, communication and innovation skills with high energy and motivation.
• Curiosity and passion about trying new things and breaking new ground.
• Enthusiasm for programming with a purpose, aiming to improve functionality and efficiency.
What we offer
* Flexible Hybrid Work- Because we understand that life happens outside the office.
* Generous Parental Leave - We provide paid maternity and paternity leave because we believe in supporting your family.
* Health & Wellness Benefits -Including comprehensive health coverage and additional wellness support
* Inclusive & Diverse Culture - We celebrate the unique contributions that everyone brings to our team. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "767503-43436062". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Menna Belacevic +46721452591 Jobbnummer
9377055