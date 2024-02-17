Railway Warranty Technician to EuroMaint!
Join our team as a Warranty Technician and contribute to our mission of delivering top-notch quality assurance to our valued customers! As a Warranty Technician, you'll play a pivotal role in executing projects, working closely with engineers, all while leaving your mark in the dynamic world of rolling stock. Join us for this thrilling railway experience!
OM TJÄNSTEN
EuroMaint is Europe's leading independent supplier of services for all parts of the rail transport industry. EuroMaint strengthens its customers' competitiveness via services and products that increase the availability, reliability and traffic safety of rolling stock. They provide complete maintenance solutions that maximize customers' investments in rolling stock. EuroMaint is owned by the Spanish company CAF since 2019. CAF is a world class leader in the international market for the design, manufacture, maintenance and supply of equipment and components for railway systems.
EuroMaint are now offering you an exciting opportunity as a Warranty Technician for their new warranty team in Nässjö. You'll work alongside skilled colleagues dedicated to resolving technical issues. You'll engage in a mix of collaborative group projects and independent tasks. Your journey begins with comprehensive training followed by active involvement in investigating and resolving technical challenges.
Prior to employment, candidates must undergo an approved medical examination and drug test, which will be facilitated by EuroMaint due to the critical nature of our safety-related tasks.
You are offered:
• Being part of Sweden's largest company in train maintenance, EuroMaint. Being in the midst of a transformation, future possibilities are endless, offering development opportunities and interesting tasks both in Sweden and internationally with our Spanish owners, CAF.
• Short decision paths. EuroMaint has a flat organization with short decision paths. You have the opportunity to influence and be part of the decision-making process.
• Growth. EuroMaint is an expanding company, and the future is full of opportunities.
• Fantastic colleagues. You will be surrounded by competent and dedicated colleagues who will enrich your workday.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conduct systematic troubleshooting on existing vehicles.
• Perform warranty maintenance on vehicle equipment, including regulatory adjustments and pneumatic tests.
• Participate in technical problem analyses and propose enhancements.
• Assist in test installations on vehicles and/or vehicle systems.
• Update vehicle and material records in the warranty management system.
• Ensure adherence to company policies and procedures.
• Manage deviations in technical vehicle systems and components.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Education/background: You have an education in electricity, automation, or vehicle technology and/or documented experience in working with troubleshooting.
• Language: Since EuroMaint carry out safety-related work according to written instructions and document performed safety work, good communication skills in English are required.
• Valid driver's license.
It is meritorious if you have experience and knowledge from similar work within the railway industry and have good communication skills in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problemsolver
• Quality-oriented
• Adaptable
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
EuroMaint offers qualified maintenance services to meet customer requirements for well-functioning rolling stock fleets. The company's products and services guarantee the reliability and service life of track-mounted vehicles such as passenger trains, freight carriages, locomotives and work machines. EuroMaint has a turnover of MSEK 1,595 and approximate Ersättning
