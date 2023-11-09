Railway engineer to Euromaint!
Join us for an incredible opportunity spanning Europe! As Railway Engineer, you'll collaborate closely with technicians, working collaboratively within a dedicated team to lead and execute these exciting railway projects. Make your mark in railway engineering with Euromaint and CAF!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Euromaint is Europe's leading independent supplier of services for all parts of the rail transport industry. Euromaint strengthens its customers' competitiveness via services and products that increase the availability, reliability and traffic safety of rolling stock. They provide complete maintenance solutions that maximize customers' investments in rolling stock. Euromaint is owned by the Spanish company CAF since 2019. CAF is a world class leader in the international market for the design, manufacture, maintenance and supply of equipment and components for railway systems.
Euromaint and CAF are now offering you an exciting opportunity to spend your first 4-6 months working from abroad at CAF's main factory in Beasain (Spain) to be trained and assist to the final stage of manufacturing and initial testing phase. After this you will work at the track center in Velim (Czech Republic) for 4-6 months while the trains are completing their testing phase. After your first year you will be based in Sweden for about 2 years, continuing working on the final stage of the project doing testing and maintenance of the trains until the project is finished. As an Engineer you will be responsible for testing and manufacturing the rolling stock together with a technician. You are expected to work as part of a team to lead and execute the projects.
For this role you will be hired by Euromaint and work project-wise for CAF during your first year.
You are offered
• After the finished project you will have endless development opportunities offered by CAF Group internationally, where you can choose to focus on a specific area/project that you find interesting.
• Accommodation in Spain and Czech Republic.
• The chance to work within green technology where you will develop into a key person in a nationwide organisation.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Organization, preparation, and execution of factory and track tests of the trains in accordance with the validation procedures established by the project.
• Management of the incidents detected during these tests in collaboration with the rest of the departments involved in their analysis and resolution.
• Management and planning of tests and resources to achieve the established objectives. In quality, time and cost.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Professional Experience: From working as a engineer within the manufacuring industry, infrastructure or of course railway.
• University education: Industrial, mechaniacal or electrical engineering. Mechanics or automation could also be intresting field of studies.
• Language: Good people and communication skills including speaking fluently and writing in English. Swedish is meritorious.
We want you who is openminded and flexible about your living situation and wants to be apart of an exiting journey with a lot of developing opportunities!
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Business-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Euromaint offers qualified maintenance services to meet customer requirements for well-functioning rolling stock fleets. The company's products and services guarantee the reliability and service life of track-mounted vehicles such as passenger trains, freight carriages, locomotives and work machines.
Euromaint has a turnover of MSEK 1,595 and approximate 980 employees (2020). Euromaint is owned by the spanish company CAF since 2019.
