ABOUT the TÜV SÜD group
In 1866, our founders had a bold vision to reduce the impact of technological risks and protect people, assets and the environment. More than 150 years on, sustainability and safety continue to be the backbone of our mission and services.
Our aim is to inspire trust in technology, enabling progress by managing technology-related risks and facilitating change. This commitment is embodied in our claim "Add value. Inspire trust." We work progressively towards being the trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions, adding tangible value to our clients globally. As we look towards the future, we believe that sustainability and digitalisation will continue to shape the narrative of commerce and society.
Today, we are represented by more than 26,000 employees located across over 1,000 locations. Our community of experts is passionate about technology and is inspired by the possibilities of your business. United by the belief that technology should better people's lives, we work alongside our customers to anticipate and capitalise on technological developments.
Going beyond regulatory compliance, we inspire trust in a physical and digital world to create a safer and more sustainable future.
About TÜV SÜD Sverige AB.
The Rail Unit of TÜD SÜD Sverige AB was founded in 2016, we are a small team of 9 professionals working primarily within the highly specialised field of Vehicle dynamics specifically for Railway Vehicles. We are one of the leading independent providers of vehicle dynamics simulation, provide testing services and produce specialist measurement equipment for vehicle dynamics testing. We are an international team however the office language is Swedish to encourage integration.
The position - Rail Vehicle Dynamics Specialist
As vehicle dynamics specialist you will undertake vehicle dynamics simulation of railway vehicles, according to EN14363 and according to EN50318 for pantograph-catenary interaction. You will also be involved in undertaking testing or railway vehicles according to the above standards. Secondary duties include the management of software for these purposes in accordance to ISO9001 principles.
Mandatory Requirements
Masters in Railway Vehicle Engineering and 5 years professional industry experience in the field of Railway Vehicle Engineering
Alternatively a Masters in Mechanical Engineering and with 10 years professional industry experience in the field of Railway Vehicle Engineering
At least 5 years professional experience undertaking vehicle dynamics simulation for railway vehicles using the Gensys MBS software package
At least 2 years experience undertaking simulation of catenary-pantograph interaction in accordance to EN50318.
At least 4 years experience in undertaking testing and/or reviewing testing of railway vehicles.
Merited experience:
Experience of the railway vehicle approvals process
Expert knowledge in the field of railway instrumented wheelsets
Mandatory Language Requirements:
English: Business level
Swedish: Basic Conversational
Software Requirements:
Mandatory:
Advanced user of Gensys and Matlab
Competent user of Octave and the MS Office Suite
Comprehensive proficiency in management of software according to the ISO9001 principles and use of appropriate associated software packages.
Merited:
Proficiency in Python and C++ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-08
