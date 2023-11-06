Radio Software Developer (736814)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-11-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
, Kävlinge
, Karlskrona
, Borås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Application Software (ASW) at Ericsson in Lund is now looking for a Radio Software (RSW) developer, and we are interested in everything from junior- to senior developers. We are technology leaders that create ground-breaking technology, conceived, built, and delivered to make people's lives easier, more fulfilling, and connected. To invent the possible and work with the newest technology of today and tomorrow, we are looking for the next generation of Tech
About this opportunity
ASW in PEU Radio Unit Software (RU-SW) strives to be the most driven Radio Network R&D unit in the industry. We are now seeking an RSW developer who will be developing hardware close drivers and the SW application both for Analog and Digital ASIC Radio solutions.
We work in an agile setup to develop and maintain competitive, high-quality Radio products that give our customers solutions that secure future growth. We develop 5G, LTE, WCDMA, GSM, and CDMA Network solutions for operators all over the world. Lund is our base, but the world is our arena meaning a multisite organization with offices in Kista (Stockholm), Ottawa, Zagreb, Beijing, Nanjing, and Chengdu
What you will do
Secure the flow you will work both with SW and HW development teams and sometimes drive the work to seek issues.
Work with our Radio software application using C++.
Design, develop, and troubleshoot the Radio Software.
Be a member of an agile development team and work closely with other team members to develop towards a common goal.
Take part in the end-to-end development, working closely with software and hardware teams.
Work with the development of a Java-based test framework, along with a GIT-based development framework.
The position may require travel to the other RU-SW sites in Sweden, Croatia, China, and Canada.
You will bring
BSc or MSc degree in a technical field, such as Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic Engineering Wireless Communication, or the equivalent level of knowledge
Development experience using object-oriented languages primarily C++ (minimum 1 year), however, Java is also beneficial considering the test development parts.
Good communication and collaboration skills and Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
It is a further merit to have
Good understanding of Linux and familiarity with related software development tools, along with embedded software
Design of Radio SW blocks and routines, especially HW drivers
Basic understanding of Radio HW
Curiosity about working with Radio Products and Radio Software system design, Architecture principles
SCRUM Master/Team Lead and Multi-functional design and verification
Design verification and functional verification on the system level and Test automation,
Familiar with Jenkins, GIT, Eclipse and working with Agile/Lean methods
As a person you are:
Open-minded, like to share your knowledge, and are a true team player.
Eager to work cross-site and cross-functionally.
Able and interested in taking responsibility and ownership.
Genuinely interested in adapting and improving our ways of working
Creative and have the ability to think "out of the box".
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never-before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like. If any questions, Please contact; anitha.pulluru@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: [[Sweden]] || [[Lund]]
Primary Recruiter: [[Anitha pulluru]] Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Mobilvägen 12 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8243943