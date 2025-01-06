Radio Software Developer
2025-01-06
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you a developer who want to join the software development for Ericsson's market leading Radios? We are looking for talented developers that are curious and ready to be on the cutting edge of technology.
The responsibility for Radio Products Sweden is to bring next generation radio products, with the latest technology to the market. Our organization is focusing on the SW solutions for the new HW platforms that will be deployed in 5G/6G networks globally.
We are looking for experienced software developer who would join the cross-functional team working on the development of the Radio Software that controls Radio Units used for communication between mobile devices (smartphones, etc.) and vendors providing telecommunication services (data, voice, etc).
Development is mostly done in C++ and Java JCat, and it is used to create and maintain functionalities in the complex system architecture with SW and HW components for the Radio Unit that is embedded device.
What you will do:
• Work in a self-organizing agile team with end to end responsibility from the idea to the customer release.
• Perform continuous analysis and requirements breakdown.
• Develop and test high quality products
• Perform trouble shooting and customer support
• Use your creativity to improve products and processes
• Develop crucial competence in the technical domain
• Build and maintain a wide range of innovative software products with the newest technology.
The skills you bring:
• MSc in CS, EE or similar, or the same acquired by work experience.
• Minimum 3 years of relevant experience
• Excellent skills in object oriented programming languages: C++, Java
• Preferably, some experience in embedded systems
• Preferably, knowledge and understanding of radio communication theory and concepts
• Experience in using development environments tools like Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins
• Excellent speaking and writing skills in English
We look forward to your application with CV in English.
Primary location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15
