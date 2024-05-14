Radio Frequency Engineer (Board Engineering Team)
2024-05-14
We are currently looking for a Radio Frequency Engineer to our Engineering lab at our Stockholm office, to take on the challenge to define future radio solutions.
Position Responsibilities:
1. RF passive component design: responsible for RF passive components design (circulators, isolators, filters, phase shifters, etc.), simulation, verification, and evaluation, and output related design reports and simulation verification reports.
2. Gain insights into industry technologies: Have an insight into the development trends of the academia and industry, as well as advanced and innovative design concepts, advanced materials, and new processes of passive RF components, and be able to output insight reports based on professional knowledge. Prepare key technologies in advance through project pre-research to ensure that the competitiveness of the products reaches the industry-leading level.
3. Search for excellent resources in Europe and establish cooperation relationships with them: Search for first-class research institutes and universities in fields such as passive RF component design, materials, and techniques, and establish communication and cooperation relationships with them to improve product competitiveness.
Position Requirements:
Master's degree or higher in RF/Microwave with 2 or more years of relevant engineering experience in a research organization or commercial company.
Candidates must be proficient in one of the following RF passive components, such as: circulator (isolator) /filter/phase shifter/;
Candidates must have good experience in EM simulation tools and be able to skilfully use and design mainstream simulation tools such as HFSS and CST.
Candidates must be able to gain insight into key technologies and industry development trends in the field of passive RF components, and reserve key technologies in advance through project pre-research to achieve industry-leading competitiveness. (Note: The antenna part of the RF chain is not our priority)
Language skills: Fluent English, both written and spoken. Swedish or Chinese is a plus.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
164 40 KISTA
8676841