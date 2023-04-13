Radiation Protection Engineer to ESS in Lund!
2023-04-13
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As Radiation Protection Engineer you will be a part the Environment, Safety & Health (ESH) Division att ESS. In this division you will report to the Associate Director of ESH and Quality supports, monitors and assures the implementation of ESS policies, rules, processes, objectives as well as best practices at all levels of the organisation in ESH matters. The Radiation Protection (RP) Group is responsible for RP aspects for design, installation and commissioning as well as the
future operation of the facility. Presently, there is a team of 10 persons in the RP Group. The group will expand its staff and activities in the upcoming years in order to meet the needs of the organisation.
You are offered:
• At ESS you will be offered people with talent and passion as a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
The position includes the following task and responsibilities:
• To act as a Radiation Protection Group representative for any ESS units in operation
• To be the Radiation Protection contact person and technical expert towards the ESS Target Division
• To review proposals for operation of the Active Cells, the hot-cell and maintenance-cell where target parts and the target wheel will be handled, with regards to radiation protection
• To review design and operation documentation of Target related systems, such as the cooling, transport of target to hot-cell, entrance to Instruments etc
• Have input to radiation monitoring requirements within target and related systems
• To participate in the implementation of a healthy safety culture at ESS
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Knowledge of documented radiation protection from education or workexperience
• You have a well-developed ability to listen, consult others and to communicate proactively with a high level of integrity
• Building wide and effective networks of contacts both inside and outside the organisation comes naturally to you
• English skills need to be very good in both verbal and written form
It is beneficial if you have expertise and operational experience of handling radiological protection issues for a large-scale scientific facility, preferably an accelerator driven one. It's also a plus if you have experience from working with hot-cells would be an advantage. Experience of working in an international collaborative environment would be an asset.
As a person, we would like to see that you are:
• Perseverance
• Co-operative
• Structured
Practical information:
• Start: ASAP
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Lund
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and ESS's wishes that all calls and emails regarding the position go through Academic Work. Apply for the position by clicking "Apply here" below. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase the advertisement can be taken down before the position is filled.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The company is a multi-disciplinary research centre based on the world's most powerful neutron source.
